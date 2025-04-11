Decoding President Trump’s praise for Democrat Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer

A few days back, shockwaves reverberated across some sections of the MAGAverse. Some exasperated Trump supporters could scarcely believe what they were reading. They assumed that the PR wing of the Democrats that masquerades as the news media was fabricating, as they always do.

Hence, Rumble was accessed to discover that the mainstream media was factual.

Yes, you read that right, the mainstream new media wasn’t being mendacious. This has to be a phenomenon à la Halley’s Comet, which occurs once every 75 years.

So what was this news?

President Donald Trump had praised Gretchen Whitmer during a White House meeting on Wednesday:

“We’re honored to have Gretchen Whitmer from Michigan, the great State of Michigan, and she’s been, she’s really done an excellent job, a very good person,” Trump said.

Politico reported that this meeting was Whitmer’s second sit-down since President Trump took office.

Now, about Whitmer, who is the worst among Democrat leaders.

She viciously despises President Trump and the MAGA agenda.

She once claimed that Trump was “inciting domestic terrorism” due to the “Lock her up!” rally chant. She is an unconditional promoter of the Democrat groupthink, but it doesn’t mean she is a true believer. Like most Democrats, her hypocrisy is easily discernible.

She is against armed law-abiding citizens, while she lives in a place protected by armed guards. She claims to be a climate change fanatic but frequently travels via private jet, which causes more pollution per traveler compared to commercial airlines. She supports BLM rioters, but not protestors demonstrating against her harsh lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also supported the “Defund the police” movement, which means she doesn’t care that regular people suffer due to a lack of law enforcement officials. But law enforcement officials always protect her home and offices. She supported vaccine mandates and unrestricted abortion. She is for open borders for illegals but lockdowns for citizens. She has signed laws that curtail free expression and religious rights, and ones that favor young children undergoing gender alteration via hormonal and surgical interventions.

Whitmer was also a close adviser to Biden’s bumbling and babbling deputy during her catastrophic presidential run.

She was accused of corruption, for which articles of impeachment were introduced against her in 2020. She is also known for her incompetence and misgovernance.

When asked about Trump’s tariffs, Whitmer asserted that “tariffs…need to be used like a scalpel, not a hammer…” and “You can’t just pull out the tariff hammer to swing at every problem without a clear, defined end goal, (and) we cannot underestimate or underappreciate the time and capital it's going to take to actually bring jobs and supply chains back home.”

In other words, despite Trump’s kind words for her and her record, Whitmer had no compunctions attacking Trump’s decision to impose reciprocal tariffs.

It caused Trump’s well-wishing supporters to say, “We told you so” and “You can never win a hater such as Whitmer.” They often wonder if Trump lacks discipline, such that he engages in loose talk and gets so easily carried away.

Yet Trump is aware of Whitmer’s record and incompetence.

Trump is also aware of what the Democrats stand for and how they attempted to destroy his life and legacy during the Biden era.

Yet he directed blandishment toward her.

So what could the motive possibly be?

Firstly, Trump won Michigan, and in the interest of those who voted for him, he must work with state officials and rise above petty politics for the betterment of the citizens of Michigan. Sweet-talking the governor is one way to improve relations.

Before we look at the second reason, let’s consider a hypothetical situation where Trump excoriated Whitmer in the Oval Office.

What would happen then?

Trump would have been called a sexist and a misogynist by Democrats and their propagandists. Neither Trump nor his voters care for such baseless attacks.

But the attacks would have had ramifications in the Democrat world.

The Democrats would have been compelled to unite behind Whitmer in solidarity.

The Trump attacks would have elevated Whitmer’s status in the party for a while, and perhaps her poll numbers among Democrats would have gone up.

Whitmer would have fundraised based on the attack.

Perhaps Whitmer would have used it as reasons for making that case to launch her presidential campaign.

You can imagine Whitmer saying, “Trump hates strong, independent, and decisive women, hence, I am launching my campaign for president.”

Now, we return to reality.

NBC News carried a piece about the meeting that quoted an unnamed Democrat strategist who spoke about the meeting and has great admiration for Whitmer:

‘Just a f---ing disaster,’ said a Democratic operative who admires Whitmer and, like others interviewed for this article, was granted anonymity to share candid thoughts about her day. ‘It feels like it removes some of the momentum she had as a politically savvy swing-state Dem.’

NBC News claimed that all interviewed for their article were granted anonymity to share candid thoughts about her day. They are implying that Whitmer is vindictive and could retaliate against truth-tellers.

Politico quoted Whitmer’s spokesperson, who said she was “surprised she was brought into the Oval Office” for Trump’s press conference “without any notice.”

NBC News reported that Whitmer was scheduled to meet privately with Trump and discuss Michigan issues. Instead, Whitmer became a spectator to Trump signing several executive orders, including two ordering the Justice Department to probe former Department of Homeland Security Secretary official Miles Taylor and former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs.

NBC News reported that photos showed Whitmer standing uncomfortably against a door as the cameras rolled.

Surprisingly, NBC News was factual; Whitmer looked like she was standing outside the headmaster’s office awaiting punishment for not doing her homework:

From @KitMaherCNN: Governor Gretchen Whitmer is in the Oval for Trump's EO signing today



Trump offers effusive praise, saying he's "honored to have Gretchen Whitmer from Michigan, the great State of Michigan, and she's been, she's really done an excellent job, very good person." pic.twitter.com/CiFF4XsW0B — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) April 9, 2025

Whitmer and her minions realized what had happened and attempted damage control.

Politico reported that Whitmer’s spokesperson claimed that “her presence is not an endorsement of the actions taken or statements made at that event.”

Whitmer is trapped.

If she admits he was hauled into the Oval office without knowing the purpose, she would look ill-prepared and subservient to Trump. If she claims she was there knowingly, she appears to be a betrayer of the Democrats.

The foremost Democrat mouthpiece, the NYT, reported Whitmer’s criticism of Trump’s tariffs with a headline “Whitmer Attacks Trump’s Tariffs, but Avoids Attacking Trump”. It is amply clear that the Democrats now see Whitmer as a traitor, and her criticism of Trump’s tariffs is being seen as perfunctory. Trump’s words are having an impact as he desired.

More proof of that is that NBC News, the NYT, and Politico are reporting about Whitmer exactly like they cover Republicans, i.e., with innuendo and anonymous quotes.

NBC News quoted a national Democratic strategist:

It is a massive indictment on Whitmer and her team’s judgment to, first, not have an answer on the tariff question and then go the White House and get absolutely played by Donald Trump to the point she is caught in the Oval Office as he signs one of his revenge and retribution executive orders and says 2020 was rigged.

Hence, with just 26 syllables, President Trump caused a firestorm around Governor Whitmer.

The words seemed like an endorsement that has made her a pariah in the party and an object of ridicule and suspicion. It also helped that Trump looked presidential, statesmanlike, large-hearted, and gracious as he delivered the kiss of political death to Whitmer.

Can Whitmer revive her political fortunes?

Yes, but it will be difficult. Trump’s kind words will be mentioned by her rivals during a primary debate. This once again demonstrates Trump’s natural and masterful strategic and political instincts.

Revenge is a dish best served cold, and this is what Trump did that too with kind words and a smile on his face.

Concerned Trump supporters need not worry; Trump hasn’t lost his way.

