‘Trump is Hitler!’

A cardinal symptom of TDS is the characterization of Trump as Adolf Hitler and a Nazi. The left, not noticeably given to introspection or critical thinking, obviously fails to recognize its own Nazism.

A fundamental tenet of Nazism is that all power be vested in the state. Similarly, the Democrat party strives to establish a government that controls society via regulations and central planning — the Green New Deal, E.V. mandates, vaccination mandates, socialized medicine, wealth redistribution, community planning, public education, judicial activism, Obama’s “Life of Julia”, erosion of competing allegiance to family and faith — orchestrated by a permanent, unelected, unaccountable leftist bureaucracy.

Hitler sought a one-party state. The Democrats openly advocate for statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico, stacking the Supreme Court with leftist justices, lowering the voting age, and the importation of potential Democrat voters to establish a permanent Democrat majority. They suppress conservative opposition via cancel culture, identity politics, DEI, and lawfare.

Hitler was anti-Semitic. The left supports pro-Hamas, anti-Israel protests.

Hitler’s Nazism utilized a Ministry of Propaganda to brain-wash the populace in support of the regime. The Democrats employ our MSM to the same end.

Hitler established the Hitler Youth Program to indoctrinate the young in the virtues of Nazism. The left employs the same strategy in our education system.

Hitler utilized the military to grow his political influence. The left supports military actions that suit its political biases.

Hitler employed force via the Gestapo to quell domestic resistance and non-compliance. The left calls upon BLM and Antifa (and radicalized assassins?).

Trump, on the other hand, is using “dictatorial power” (i.e. EOs) to shrink government and make it more efficient, not to expand its influence. He hopes to strengthen the middle class, not subjugate it. He is not in pursuit of ethnic cleansing and creation of a Master Race, but gaining support of minorities. He is pro-Israel, not anti-Semitic. He seeks American global dominance via economic and diplomatic strategies, not via military action.

The Progressive left prides itself in looking forward. It need only take a moment to look back to Chaucer’s 1385 poem, Trolius and Criseyde, from whence originated “ people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.”

