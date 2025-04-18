The U.K. gets it right: ‘Trans’ women are not women

Why does Britain’s highest court in the land need to weigh in on whether a man can be a woman? Apparently, they have finally realized and accepted that men are biologically different from women:

Britain’s Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the definition of a woman in equality legislation refers to ‘a biological woman and biological sex,’ sparking celebrations outside court among gender-critical campaigners but warnings it was a ‘worrying’ development for transgender people. The case centered on whether trans women with a gender recognition certificate (GRC) – which offers legal recognition of someone’s female sex – are protected from discrimination as a woman under the nation’s Equality Act 2010.

This Act was originally intended to ensure that public bodies would be compelled to populate half of their boards of directors with women. To allow men to usurp these positions, Britain decided to create a document called a gender recognition certificate (GRC) that declared a “trans” woman had the same legal protections as a woman. The Court ruled that the legal definition of a woman was in fact a real woman:

The five judges ruled in favor of For Women Scotland (FWS) – which proposed that not linking the legal definition of gender to biological sex would have repercussions on designated single-sex services, including changing rooms, hostels and communal accommodation.

To further clarify their position, the Britain Supreme Court made this statement:

On Wednesday that court said the equality law would be ‘incoherent and unworkable’ if it relied on an interpretation of sex based on gender certification instead of human biology. Scotland has a separate justice system to England and Wales, as well as Northern Ireland; however, the U.K. Supreme Court's rulings in civil cases apply to all nations in the United Kingdom.

JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter books, who has been speaking out against transgenderism for years, hailed this decision:

It took three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women with an army behind them to get this case heard by the Supreme Court and, in winning, they’ve protected the rights of women and girls across the UK. @ForWomenScot, I’m so proud to know you 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💜🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💚🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🤍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/JEvcScVVGS — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 16, 2025

Unfortunately, the U.S. is still stuck in its own woke liturgy regarding transgenderism. As of February 2025, confusion over the sexes is all too common, like the example below over allowing “transgender” women (translated: men) in women’s sports:

With so much recent public conversation about trans women in women’s sports I noticed a post by trans advocate Schuyler Bailar — a trailblazing former NCAA athlete— claiming in 2022 that three trans women who have ever won national or international competitions in the women’s category ‘don’t exist.’ Off the top of my head, I could name several, and some digging has found at least two dozen trans women (updated to 2025) who have earned national or international victories. No out trans woman has won an Olympic medal in the women’s category While the number is higher now, way more than just ‘three’ trans women had won titles in 2022, debunking Bailar’s false claim at the time. Still, many more than two trans women have won national or international competitions, with others doing very well, including state and regional titles.

The explanations for defending these men who masquerade as women are baffling to me. The men clearly are trying to abscond with the recognition and rewards that were intended for women. These women, in many cases, have spent a lifetime fine-tuning their skills, talents and abilities in order to excel in their sports. And if men continue to participate, more and more women will be injured unnecessarily due to competing against players bigger and stronger than they are.

Of course, “transgender” people in the U.K. are concerned with this ruling and the efforts that are being made following President Trump’s executive order to allow only two sexes, male and female:

After the ruling, Ella Morgan, a British trans advocate, told CNN she was deeply fearful over how the outcome would impact ‘mine and other transgender women’s futures.’

‘I had a feeling these changes would be implemented in the UK following the US news, I hoped that deep down I would be wrong. Today for the first time, I am scared about walking out of my front door,’ she said in a statement on Wednesday.

I have no sympathy for the people who insist on competing against girls and women and calling themselves “transgender” women. All of us can go through life, striving for success in a challenging world. But we also are likely to discover some limitations to reaching our goals. The mature and successful people learn to do their best, recognize their achievements, and celebrate the goals they have met. And girls and women should also not have to face humiliating situations in the locker room with men who may simply be satisfying their sexual fantasies. It is not society’s job to make these immature and greedy men feel better about themselves.

It’s time for them to grow up.

Image from Grok.