The left cannot and will not stop itself

What’s right is what’s left if you do everything else wrong. –Robin Williams

It is evident to all Americans who have been paying attention that the left is doubling down on stupid.

They are throwing all the power they think they have behind an MS-13 gangbanger whom they have decided is some kind of a touchstone, their next George Floyd, their ticket to victory in the midterms, after which they plan to impeach Trump again.

Oh, but now they have Kamelo Anthony, the kid who seems, on the available evidence, to have cold-bloodedly murdered a young man at a school track meet and is now wallowing in the riches bestowed upon him via Give-Send-Go, more than $500,000, enough to rent a new house, buy a Cadillac, a thug spokesman with a criminal record, and a security detail.

The best thing that ever happened to this rapacious family is that their kid allegedly murdered another kid in cold blood.

How morally vacuous are they?

They are already selling t-shirts with his face on them.

He is being heralded as some perverse version of a hero.

All the available facts indicate that he provoked the incident out of the blue, very likely on purpose, conveniently having a knife on hand as he lay in wait.

A gang initiation? Who knows? Seems possible given his instant fame as the Rosa Parks or George Floyd of 2025.

He is more like the O.J. Simpson of 2025. If and when there is a trial, we can expect riots during which Soros-funded groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter will get their orders from headquarters and their generous salaries for showing up to protest.

Violence will ensue. We can count on it. It is how the left rolls. Rent-a-riots are their thing. To destroy everything that was good about America is their thing.

Another hill our left is choosing to die on is transgenderism. They love it, they promote it. They think that supporting the right of men to play in women’s sports, flaunting their genitals in girls' locker rooms, makes them oh, so special, oh, so virtuous.

What it does is prove that they are moronic in the extreme. Did none of them ever take Biology 101?

Yes, they did, but for them, wokery trumps science. They do not seem to realize that they are mere tools of the globalist Marxists who so skillfully manipulate them. They think Trump supporters are a cult, but it is the leftist Democrats who are the cult, mind-numbed. Their program to bring a lowlife likely MS-13 gangster, a suspected human trafficker, and an accused wife-beater back to the U.S. is shockingly stupid.

Talk about not reading the room! How dumb are these people? People want to be safe from creeps like Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders and AOC are out and about giving anti-oligarchy speeches when it is they who are the oligarchs.

Bernie reportedly spent $225,000 on private jets to lecture kids who had spent $1,000 to attend the Coachella music event. Many of them bought their tickets on a payment plan! How pathetic is that?

So, Robin Williams, may he rest in peace, was on to something when he said that “what is right is what is left if you do everything else wrong.”

That is why Trump won...three times.

The left has been doing everything wrong for decades, ever since the racist Woodrow Wilson was president.

Up until now, no Republican, except Ronald Reagan, has tried to disempower them, but a hundred and fifteen years of malevolence is very difficult to counter.

President Trump is the first man to try since, which is why the demonic deep state has tried every underhanded way possible to take him out, to destroy him.

The left, as currently constituted, is well and truly evil, but its adherents truly believe they are superior beings meant to control how the rest of us live or don’t live.

Their kind is not new on this Earth; they are as old as humanity itself. Evil exists; it always has. Human existence will always be a struggle between what is good and what is wrong, what is evil.

Watch MSNBC or CNN for five minutes and you will see what the left is all about – subterfuge, hypocrisy, and deceit.

It is by its promise of a sense of power that evil often attracts the weak. --Eric Hoffer

The left is inherently weak, which is why the right will prevail.



Image: Grok, AI-generated image, via X