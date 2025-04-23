The last Austrian standing

Over in Austria, a country that I've always associated with the waltz and beautiful women dancing in elegant gowns, people are a bit shocked to read the news today. Here it goes:

41% of children in Vienna's elementary and middle schools are Muslim. Within living memory, Vienna will become a Muslim city.

Yes, it turns out that way. As someone told me, the last guy standing usually wins the battle. It's hard for Austrians to compete if they are old or dead and the last guy standing is young and has lots of kids. It's a brutal truth, but it is that way.

Austria's problem didn't start today. As a good friend from Austria told me years ago when he came to Texas, their birth rates have been below replacement for a while. The latest one is 1.5 per woman and it takes 2.1 per woman to keep future Austrians dancing the waltz.

The problems gets more complicated when mass immigration meets the generous welfare state. Can you say California?

How much longer will Austria survive? I don't know, but reality does have the last word and I see a big clash coming. It's also one of those "ghosts of the future" moments. As the ghost told Scrooge, these are images of things that may happen but you can change your ways. I think that the ghost is telling Austrians to start having babies if they want girls in pretty gowns dancing the waltz in the future.

Image: Pixabay