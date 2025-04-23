Keeping terrorists in America

President Trump was smart indeed to prioritize deporting criminals and terrorists. He knew their tats, convictions, pending charges and gang and terror affiliations would be helpful not only in honest, law-recognizing courts but in the court of public opinion. He also knew Democrats would reflexively support and defend monsters, further convincing Americans they’re not only certifiably insane but as dangerous as the demons they try to keep in America.

He may have also suspected the Supreme Court’s intentions, including an unexplained order issued without government input and without lower court decisions which enjoined the government from deporting Venezuelans, including members of the murderous Tren de Aragua gang “until further order of this court.”

Justice Samuel Alito wrote a strong dissent, noting the decision was handed down “literally in the middle of the night.” He added:

[T]he Court issued unprecedented and legally questionable relief without giving the lower courts a chance to rule, without hearing from the opposing party, within eight hours of receiving the application, with dubious factual support for its order, and without providing any explanation for its order."

Graphic: X Screenshot

He further observed the government is obligated to obey the law and the Court ought to follow established procedures. Perhaps the Court intends to more completely deal with the issue in the near future, perhaps even to America’s benefit. In the meantime, Trump can’t remove criminal terrorists under the Alien Enemies Act. As a public service, American Thinker provides the backgrounds of a few of those criminal terrorists we’re now obligated to keep in America:

Henry Jose Romero-Gonzalez faces pending charges for three counts of assault, crimes against a person, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Photos show him with cash, a gun, and tattoos, including one taken in a sports car while wearing a reflective vest. Norge Yunaifer Rosales-Ceballos was convicted of criminal flight to avoid prosecution and is charged with alien smuggling and resisting an officer. One photo highlights a neck tattoo behind his right ear. Darrin Moises Daza-Segura has been convicted of burglary and larceny. Photos show tattoos on his knuckles spelling “VIDA.” Ronny Javier Rodriguez-Tovar has multiple convictions, including hit-and-run, battery, possession of stolen property, DUI, and shoplifting. He also faces new charges for battery, resisting an officer, and assault. A photo shows a device inscribed with “T.D.A.” and “Venezuela.”

And:

Angel Ignacio Cardenas-Bravo is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, child neglect with great bodily harm, resisting an officer with violence, domestic violence battery, and multiple weapons-related offenses.

Tattoos are mentioned because they’re required for gang membership, and are a sure way to identify gang members.

When Joe Biden’s handlers opened our borders, Venezuela’s hostile President Maduro was delighted. He shipped Venezuelan criminals and gang members to us and Venezuela’s violent crime rates have dramatically declined, a fact America’s Democrat media has taken pains to minimize and deny.

Gangs like Tren de Aragua live by a particularly lawless code. They don’t recognize the American social compact and run their combined operations through intimidation, brutality, extortion and fear. Individually, they’re savages, engaging in all manner of assault, rape, mutilation and murder.

Law abiding Americans coming to the malicious attention of gangs face disastrous circumstances. Should they physically resist gangs, or worse, lawfully kill a gang member, they bring the entire gang down on themselves, their family and their property. Forced to defend a fixed location not designed for defense, they’re at a severe disadvantage.

Virtually everywhere, police response is limited and in blue states, the potential for the arrest and prosecution of law-abiding Americans using force against illegal alien gangsters is always present. Now, ICE may be able to immediately seize illegal gang members, but it may be too late for the objects of their wrath, and there’s the threat black-robed legislators from the bench will release them.

Under Biden’s Handlers, illegal criminals had little fear of police intervention and largely got away with their criminal activities. That is changing, but they, and other illegal aliens, continue to commit obscene crimes that would not have happened were they not allowed into the country and through rampant anti-Trump/American lawfare, allowed to stay.

Graphic: X Screenshot

Hopefully the Supreme Court will honor its own precedents and comprehensively rule foreign policy, which includes immigration policy, is the sole province of the POTUS. Hopefully they’ll do it soon, so people we know are vicious criminals delighted to find easy pickings in America will be returned home where their governments, like El Salvador, take their crimes more seriously.

It's been often said the Constitution can’t be read as a suicide pact. It’s up to the Supreme Court—and Congress--to prove it, and neither seems in much of a hurry.

