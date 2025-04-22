The GEC is finally more than mostly dead

There exist two factions: one American, the other, which goes by the euphemism “our democracy,” determined to “fundamentally transform” America into to socialist/communist utopia. For convenience, let’s refer to them as “Democrats” or “Dems” for short.

A substantial part of Dem’s planning requires the elimination of the First Amendment. During Biden’s Handler’s Administration they kicked censorship into high gear, branding any speech with which they disagreed, and particularly any speech that exposed their lies and crimes, “misinformation,” “malinformation” and their favorite: “disinformation.”

Graphic: Twitter Screenshot

They went too far in going too far by establishing a “Disinformation Governance Board (DGB)”--an Orwellian Ministry of Truth--and were forced to hastily, supposedly abolish it in 2022. Its “disinformation expert,” almost leader Nina Jankowitz sued Fox News for defamation. In 2024 the case was dismissed, but not before the judge ruled Jankowitz and the government “intended to censor American’s speech.”

Graphic: Twitter Screenshot

The DGB disappeared, but it’s goals, personnel and funding were shifted elsewhere.

We are now getting confirmation that the DGB was only a small part of the government’s efforts to crush liberty:

The Free Press reports that since 2017, the federal government has awarded about 800 grants to counter mis/disinformation — and the Biden administration is responsible for more than 600 of them. The 800 grants amount to more than $1.4 billion.

In his campaign, Donald Trump promised to end government censorship, and Americans gave him a huge electoral college and popular vote victory for that and other promises. He’s keeping his word, in part by making Marco Rubio Secretary of State. Rubio recently shut down, once and for all, the State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC). It sounds innocuous, perhaps even beneficial to America, but it was one of the worst domestic threats to liberty.

Founded in 2011 as The Center for Strategic Counter Terrorism Communications it was supposed to keep track of terrorist narratives and formulate counter narratives. It's efforts might have produced better results were they focused on killing terrorists rather than narrativing them, but that's not Dem's way. Under Barack Obama it was renamed the GEC and its focus turned inward to the political enemies of Dems. Among its evil tactics was labeling of any suggestion Covid came from a Chinese lab “Russian Disinformation.” It was actively involved in rigging the 2020 election:

GEC was an enthusiastic participant in the Election Integrity Partnership (EIP), an infamous group established under constitutionally questionable conditions to monitor “disinformation” about the 2020 election. The EIP pretty much exclusively singled out accounts and narratives associated with President Trump and his supporters and, in fact, directly flagged President Trump’s tweets, along with his family members and friends of the administration.

It worked to pressure social media companies to censor Americans. It was also a clearinghouse for funneling untold billions to domestic and foreign enemies of liberty.

Congress shut down the GEC’s funding at the end of 2024, but as with so many other government agencies, the last vestiges of the Biden’s Handler’s Administration renamed the GEC as the “Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference office,” keeping the same employees. Under past Administrations, that might have worked. Not under Trump and Rubio.

Secretary Rubio recently announced the deceptively named organization is finally completely dead. Fifty full-time, and perhaps other, staff positions are being eliminated. Law Professor Jonathan Turley, no Trump supporter, but a staunch First Amendment defender and an honest man, noted:

The Biden Administration created censorship offices throughout the government while sending massive amounts of federal funding to groups and universities to help target individuals and groups. Rooting out these offices and grants will take a prolonged effort, but great progress has already occurred under the Trump Administration. Of course, this will add to the ranks of censorious Ronins [masterless samurai in pre-modern Japan] looking for new sponsors. Many will find homes in academia and in Europe.

However, under Trump and Rubio, they’ll find the American money stream increasingly choked off:

Graphic: X Screenshot

And to help ensure State Department integrity and return Foggy Bottom to benefiting America rather than Dems, hostile governments, and terrorists, merit is returning to State:

Graphic: X Screenshot

No one is pretending the federal government is completely reformed, or that untold billions, even trillions won’t continue to be wasted, but Trump is off to a good start and it’s becoming increasingly difficult for American’s internal enemies to shut up, cancel, bankrupt and prosecute Normal Americans.

Perhaps fired, anti-American, GEC operatives can learn to code?

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.