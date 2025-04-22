Mexican ammo wranglers

Let’s say you’re a Mexican national and by some miracle you’re legally in the country. You casually stop at a gun shop and decide to buy 180,000 rounds of 30 caliber rifle ammo in 1000-round cases. That’s 180 cases at around $130,000, which you just happen to have in cash, you know, like in your billfold. Let also say you’re driving a van—that’s convenient because 180 cases of .30 caliber ammo take up a lot of space and they’re heavy--with a license plate light out. You don’t bother to signal turns and you don’t bother to dim your headlights when you should because hey, everybody drives around with that much ammo and you’ve got nothing to hide, right?

What a fanciful story! Not so much:

Two Mexican nationals in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas were arrested during a traffic stop in Colorado last month while transporting 180,000 rounds of ammunition, authorities said Wednesday. Caesar Ramon Martinez Solis, 41, and Humberto Ivan Amador Gavira, 24, both of Mexico, were pulled over in Canon City on March 26, the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Colorado said in a news release. Two Fremont County detectives [Freemont County is near Pueblo] had spotted a white Chevrolet van passing them without dimming its headlights, in violation of state law, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Canon City Daily Record. The detectives said the van also failed to signal when turning into a gas station and had a defective license plate lamp. During the traffic stop, the detectives discovered approximately 150 boxes of .308 ammunition and approximately 30 boxes of 7.62 ammunition, officials said. Each box was labeled as containing 1,000 rounds.

Solis claimed Gariva was his brother-in-law and said they traveled from Mexico to Denver to buy a vehicle and planned to drive to Salt Lake City to buy another one. How they planned to drive two vehicles and the van remains unexplained. Solis said they bought the ammo at a store in Salt Lake City.

Solis told authorities the ammo was supposed to be delivered to Pueblo, CO, and the destination in Pueblo was apparently on Gariva’s phone. We don’t know how much more cash they had to buy two vehicles in addition to all that ammunition.

Martinez Solis and Amador Gariva were both charged with Unlawful Possession of Ammunition by Alien Admitted Under a Nonimmigrant Visa.

That’s encouraging.

It will be interesting to see where they obtained all that ammunition. Few, if any, individual gun shops stock that much ammo. Wholesalers, certainly, but individual retailers? They normally buy only what they know they can reasonably sell in the normal course of business and restock accordingly.

It’s hard to know from the article exactly what kind of ammo they had. If “.308” is right, that’s high-powered ammo suitable for hunting with common bolt-action rifles, and semiautomatic battle rifles like the FN-FAL, M-14 H&K G3 and AR-10 variants. The “7.62” suggests 7.62 X 39mm, intermediate-power ammo commonly used in AK-47 variant rifles. Perhaps the .308 is synonymous with the military designation of 7.62 NATO ammo. However, it’s a virtual certainty all those rounds weren’t intended for peaceful, legitimate purposes.

I’d certainly like to accompany officers when they drop in on the Pueblo address—Pueblo is about two hours south of Denver and not far from where the men were intercepted--for a quiet chat.

In August of 2024, in The coming terrorist attacks, I warned we’re virtually certain to see terrorist attacks in America, not only from the thousands, perhaps tens of thousands, of Islamist terrorists who strolled across our wide-open borders but from Mexican cartels. With the cartel’s major source of income now severely curtailed, they probably have revenge on their minds and Islamists are always plotting our destruction. It’s likely Islamists are also working with cartels on things like ammo resupply. Cartels may be smart enough not to openly attack America, and if so, why not take advantage of supplying Islamist fanatics in ways that might not lead back to the cartels?

Where did they really get the ammo? Would an American gun shop really sell that quantity of ammo to Mexican nationals? Without calling the police? Was the ammo on its way to cartel and/or Islamist terrorists? Was Pueblo an intended distribution point for terror cells around the country? Was this interception of that ammunition part of an ongoing federal investigation or sheer luck and heads-up local policing? And will local, state and federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies take the logical, necessary steps to move up a potential chain from handlers to terrorist cells waiting to be activated?

Depending on what’s really happening in this case, we may or may not ever find out the whole story.

In any case, when one looks up “suspicious” in the dictionary, that definition should now be accompanied by photos of Solis and Gariva.

