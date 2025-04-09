The Democrat party’s transgender albatross problem

The most published book in the world, the Bible, teaches that all of us are sinners (Romans 3:23). This teaching puts us all in one big sinful boat, a boat full of tempted sinners.

The sexually depraved among us, however, aka the LGBTQ crowd, argue that they do not belong in that boat because “they were made that way” or that “God made them that way.” The LGBTQ crowd is challenging the Bible and arguing that their plight is God’s fault. Who are we to believe?

Those wonderful folks at the Human Rights Campaign who want biological men who claim to be women to compete with biological women want us to believe that the Bible is wrong and that they are right. These folks were also hoping that Kamala “I’m Not Telling You What I Believe” Harris would be elected President in the 2024 election.

Harris’s lack of candor during that election created a vacuum, allowing President Trump and his campaign to remind voters of what VP Harris had said in her more forthcoming moments, a reminder that sank Kamala and continues to sink the Democrats. Trump’s team used archived footage of the extremist left-wing VP sitting for an interview with a man posing as a woman.

In the interview, Harris claimed that she supported taxpayer-funded sex-change operations for California inmates desiring such procedures. Trump’s campaign created a 30-second ad where Harris calls for taxpayers to pay for “sex-change” surgery for California inmates desiring to appear physically as women:

This ad played during NFL games in the days and weeks before the 2024 election. The widely watched ad divided the Democrat coalition of voters and independent voters. Even Charlamagne tha God, who is not known for his loyalty to conservative ideas, denounced the idea of taxpayers paying for such outrageous surgical procedures. Just recently, a federal district judge ordered the Indiana prison system to provide “sex-change” surgery for a man who murdered a baby.

Trump won the 2024 election handily in the popular vote count and the Electoral College. With his 30-second ad, Trump wrapped an LGBTQ albatross around the neck of Harris and any other Democrat hopeful of running in 2028. Trump has been President since January 20, 2025, and no one in the DNC has stepped forward to walk back their allegiance to the Depraved Lobby, not even James Carville, who has occasional moments of pragmatism.

The only notable exception, so far, has been Governor Gavin Newsome, who wants to be POTUS yesterday. Newsome said on his own podcast that it is unfair for females to compete with biological men who claim they are women.

You might reasonably ask why the Democrats are afraid of offending their depraved friends in the LGBTQ movement. HBO Comedian Bill Maher says anyone who crosses the gay mafia gets whacked. He probably doesn’t know that the gay mafia has a long history of violence.

Ned Cosby, a frequent contributor to American Thinker, is a former pastor, veteran Coast Guard officer, and retired English high school teacher. His novel OUTCRY is a love story exposing the refusal of Christian leaders to report and discipline clergy who sexually abuse our young people. This work of fiction addresses crimes that are all too real. Cosby has also written RECOLLECTIONS FROM MY FATHER’S HOUSE, tracing his own odyssey from 1954 to the present. For more info, visit Ned Cosby.

