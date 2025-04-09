Hands off our liberty, leftists!

Sometimes leftists are too clever by half. They had to come up with a pithy little slogan for their latest protest show that was easy for them to remember but vague enough to encompass all their viewpoints at once without being too specific. Hence, they decided on “Hands Off,” a throwback to some very anti-anti-communist propaganda that fed into their victim mentality. The only problem is that their signage didn’t reflect a coherent message, and interviews with participants showed that they didn’t know why they were there. Even worse for them is the fact that we pro-freedom patriots have a much better case for demanding that they keep their hands off our freedoms.

Leftists’ “Hands Off” slogan them double trouble in that it was so vague. This was reflected in the bizarre variety of signs, which were all over the ideological map. One particular viral moment was an interview with a man holding a sign accusing President Trump of being a “fascist.” We’ve gone over the fact time after time that this collectivist ideology is economically defined as socialism with a capitalist veneer.

The charge also doesn’t make any sense, which accounts for the fact that they have to be vague about the details of their protest. They hurl the illogical “F-bomb” at President Trump and Elon Musk, but they can’t offer depth to their argument — because they have none.

For starters, leftists never want to address the dire fiscal situation we’re in. They seem to live in a fantasy world where “making the rich pay their fair share” will somehow correct the problem. So, in response to their pithy little slogan, someone on X has written up an excellent response:

We are currently at a critical juncture with a national debt of $36.5 trillion, increasing by $2 trillion each year. This is a critical issue, and most experts are warning us that we have relatively few years left to take decisive action before America faces a financial crisis that would have catastrophic consequences for this country and the world. Amid all your protests, the burning of Teslas, and your petulant vitriol, one crucial element is glaringly missing: any plan to cut government spending. Instead, your goal appears to be to spend even more.

We finally have leaders who are willing to address a situation that the left wants to ignore, people who are courageously working to get us out of this dire situation.

Authoritarian leftists had only a limited number of items to place on their “Hands Off” list, and curiously, most were items that weren’t threatened. But since they brought up the subject, those of us on the pro-freedom side can think of many liberties that have been threatened by the left. So, in response to their protest about nothing on Saturday, we have this:

HANDS OFF - my tax dollars, which were not intended for your pet projects and the corrupt, virtue-signaling Socialists who spew the garbage you all take as gospel. It’s not a slush fund and a money laundering operation through left-wing NGOs to make politicians rich. HANDS OFF - my child at school. Teach them the basics of reading, writing, and arithmetic. They are not there to be indoctrinated into your Marxist ideologies. HANDS OFF - trying to force American women and girls to compete against biological men and then adding insult to injury, forcing them to change and shower in front of them. Stop forcing your fu@ked-up theories on the rest of us. HANDS OFF - all the property you destroy in the name of whatever cause you’re supporting that given week. Other people’s vehicles are not yours to destroy. Neither are statues or all the other s#it you light on fire. HANDS OFF - our college campuses. Decent kids are there to learn. Free speech is protected. Violence, intimidation, and taking over buildings are not. By the way, if your cause is so just, take off the masks and show yourself. Cowards one and all. HANDS OFF - our president, who was duly elected to clean up the mess y’all created. We sat by and watched as you supported a puppet who was practically dead. It damn near destroyed the nation. Financially, from a security standpoint, and morally. ... HANDS OFF - our Free Speech rights. For years, you have used the process of canceling people who simply wanted to express their ideas. In your world, you think free speech can only be allowed if it agrees with your screwed-up ideologies. HANDS OFF - the American family. You have done everything possible to destabilize the concept of families because you believe that our ultimate allegiance should be to the government. These principles are what the vast majority of Americans voted for.

That is just a partial list: specific items on specific issues the left has been pushing on the pro-freedom right for years, as opposed to the vague laundry list of the left in what had to have been everything they could conjure up in supporting their slogan.

It should be clear that we have the better case in wanting to remain free of their incessant control over our lives. But remember that these are the folks who claim to be liberal and progressive when they are neither, so the slogans that stem from this should carry about as much weight as their incessant lies.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Pxhere.