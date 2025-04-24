The Democrat party is flying apart

Friends and fellow pro-freedom patriots, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that the left is flying apart under the strain of its own psychosis and lies. The bad news is that we might not have enough popcorn to enjoy the show (just kidding).

These days, the left is like a jalopy, shaking and backfiring down the road, slowing down as it falls apart. Its contradictory parts are going to war with one another, so maybe it’s a good thing if its disparate factions split apart and go different ways — one toward the center and the freedom side of the political spectrum, the other toward the societal slavery of communism of the far left. We will look at what is taking place, why it likely happened, and what we should do to shape the battlefield for the future conservation of freedom.

Over the weekend, we saw a pitched battle:

The old guard of the Democrat Party is openly clashing with the party’s youngest members. Longtime Democrat consultant James Carville criticizes newly elected DNC Vice Chair David Hogg’s plan to primary Democrats, which he views as ineffective.

Then the situation for the DNC vice chair grew worse.

On Sunday’s episode of ABC News’ “This Week,” former Trump White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus made mincemeat out of DNC Vice Chair David Hogg during a heated exchange as Priebus successfully cornered Hogg into defending one of the Democratic Party’s recent messaging debacles — advocating for a suspected MS-13 gang member, wife beater, and human trafficker who was deported.

Remember that we see only the external eruptions of the strains within the party. The dirty laundry is probably much worse behind the scenes.

Why is this happening? Why is the Un-Democratic Party fracturing like this? Sasha Stone offered a look into the cause with her essay “There's No Such Thing as a ‘Sane’ Democrat.” Even the most “normal” among them have no choice but to fall in line.

They don’t like the word “hysteria” because it hearkens back to the dark ages when women’s mental health issues were mislabeled that way. It’s the word. It’s always the word. ... It’s the word “hysteria,” like the word “woke,” like the word “illegal,” like the word woman like the word “homeless,” like the word “fat.” Change the word, change reality.

The left has always been about deceiving the electorate by lying with language, but now it’s finally come back to bite them on the b...Biden. They’ve spent so much time deceiving everyone else that they no longer know who they are.

Remember, these are people who go by a myriad of labels that have so many disparate meanings. One minute, they are proud communists — Tankies — “that defend or support authoritarian or militaristic regimes.” The next minute, they flip to being “liberals,” with the contradictory implication that they now are imbued with the precepts of liberty. Then they will talk of their supposedly “progressive” policies, because who can be against progress? But their base collectivist ideals harken back thousands of years to Plato’s Republic from ancient Greece. That’s progress?

Naturally, they are always ready to “act a fascist” when it’s politically expedient, while they project that collectivist label lies on the right. Or they will push their socialist national agenda because that’s who they are.

This is a political party going in multiple directions at once — people who fancy themselves as communist revolutionaries from the farthest of the far left, while they also present themselves as the sane and moderate middle ground, dispassionately gazing upon the rest of us as “extremists” from their lofty perch of centrality.

These people simultaneously populate multiple points on the political spectrum without considering that this is inherently contradictory. Now, like any kind of system rife with contradictions, theirs is at war with itself. How do we shape the battlefield for the best outcome to conserve liberty?

Steve McCann concludes:

The only viable option for the center-left segment of the political spectrum is a pro-democracy alliance with the America First Movement, an alliance that necessitates support for the bulk of the Trump agenda while allowing them to potentially create a third party to undermine the current Marxist-controlled Democrat party. There are no other alternatives for the center-left or the United States.

We’ve brought forward similar concepts before, and not without engendering a certain amount of controversy, but it’s important to understand that we’re talking about two entities here. One is the usual far-left communist cabal that obsesses over controlling everyone above everything else. The other is moderate and sane liberals that at least we should agree with regarding fundamental liberties outlined in the Bill of Rights. At least with the latter, we can agree on a few basic principles and then debate the rest without the insanity of the far left.

Were this the framework, the fanatical far left would be neutered as a political minority — with leftists, as Rush Limbaugh suggested, kept around to remind everyone of just who they are, and why we no longer listen to their collectivist insanity.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Pixabay.