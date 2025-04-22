The Death of the Center-Left in America

The center-left in the United States is no longer a viable political force. Once among the largest segments in the political spectrum, it meekly surrendered to and has been essentially absorbed by the American Marxists. This was a realignment almost entirely due to the breathtaking level of gullibility and ignorance of ostensibly well-educated self-described liberals.

Over the years, this naïveté and obliviousness have been a source of amusement and head-shaking incredulity. However, these traits have now become so dominant among an ever-growing segment within American society that the future of this nation as a prosperous and freedom-loving country is in serious jeopardy.

There is little doubt that a major contributing factor to the accelerating ignorance of much of the citizenry can be traced back to a Marxist-leaning education establishment that, for the past fifty years, has been increasingly focused on indoctrination, not education.

Curricula that had been used for over a century in secondary and higher education and that were designed to foster appreciation of the nation’s founding tenets and the development of reason and independent thinking were deliberately abandoned. Instead, curricula were developed that fostered a herd mentality wherein being a mindless part of the designated in-crowd became the overriding factor in the lives of many Americans.

Image by Freepik AI.

This, when combined with an inculcated inability to reason or generate an original thought, saw far too many willingly accept any pronouncement or machination proffered by the center-left elites in the ruling class who constituted and defined the in-crowd. Mindlessly believing and acting on these proclamations reinforced the herd mentality of the legions of vacuous but committed true believers, regardless of how absurd and unbelievable they were. For example:

In a feat only Marvel Comics cartoonists could accomplish, Donald Trump has been cast as not only a treasonous, albeit transparent, Manchurian candidate and puppet of Vladimir Putin, but also the incarnation of a composite Hitler, Stalin, and Mussolini determined to create a fascist dictatorship. As such, he and his supporters are the unquestioned enemy that must be defeated and marginalized at any cost and by any bizarre or nonsensical means possible.



It is only American socialism-lite (a hybrid form of European socialism) that can save the United States from environmental catastrophe, unchecked capitalism, America’s outdated Constitution, and above all, the evil clutches of Trump and the MAGA movement. This version of socialism will guarantee an equitable and inclusive society.



An all-encompassing “green agenda” will save the planet by eliminating environmental risks and ecological scarcities while creating a low-carbon, socially inclusive economy that results in improved human well-being and, above all, social equity.



It is irrefutable that the United States has been and currently is a systemically racist country, as anyone with white skin, regardless of class, circumstances, or geography, has unfairly benefited from “White Privilege.” An equitable and just society thus demands that de facto racial quotas underpin the culture and economy, while the borders are opened to mass immigration from third-world countries as de facto reparations for their “exploitation” by the United States.



Equality also demands that gender dysphoria (aka transgenderism) can no longer be considered a serious mental health issue but is, in reality, normal behavior and must be accepted and promoted as, by mere self-declaration, men can be women and women can be men.



A just society recognizes that abortion up to the time of birth must be ceaselessly championed as the entity on the cusp of being born is merely a clump of cells that magically becomes a human being only after exiting the birth canal.

Over the previous three decades, the center-left ruling class elites have chosen to gradually ally themselves with hard-core Marxists due to similarities in political philosophy. However, after 2015, that arms-length relationship evolved into a full-blown open alliance solely based on an unbridled and mutual hatred of Donald Trump. The armies of dupes, breathlessly hanging on every word and deed of the ruling elites, unwittingly allied themselves with the Marxists as well.

Thanks to their inability to think independently and their acceptance of so many ludicrous concepts over the years, the center-left gullibly believes that, when Trump and the Republican Party are either marginalized or removed from power, America will eagerly turn to their version of socialism-lite.

But that is not going to happen. The Marxists, whose sole reason for being is to stealthily or, if necessary, violently transform the nation into a Marxist/socialist “paradise”, will not allow that scenario to play out as they now have in hand the means that would allow a relatively small cadre of radical revolutionaries to take over the United States.

The alliance with the center-left has resulted in the Marxists controlling the Democrat party, the legacy media, and a sizable percentage of the judiciary (who are currently waging war on the Trump administration). With this trifecta, they can manipulate and determine the outcome of elections. They also have at their disposal several unabashed militant groups, such as Antifa and Black Lives Matter, with a track record of fomenting violence and upheaval on a national scale.

The Marxists know they have the upper hand within the entirety of the left-leaning segment of the population. They will never compromise or agree to any hybrid form of European socialism that much of the current ruling class and their legions of mindless dupes claim to espouse.

If President Trump’s current term is fraught with failure due to intraparty squabbles and the Republicans lose the White House and Congress in 2028, the center-left will be powerless to stop the Marxist-controlled Democrat party and its allies from fully executing their radical agenda.

Yoram Hazony, Chairman of the Edmund Burke Foundation, in an excellent article on the reality of the relationship between the American Marxists and the center-left or liberals, stated:

I know that many liberals are confused, and that they suppose there are various alternatives before them. But it isn’t true. At this point, most of the alternatives that existed a few years ago are gone. Liberals will have to choose between two alternatives: either they will submit to the Marxists and help them bring democracy in America to an end. Or they will assemble a pro-democracy alliance with conservatives. There aren’t any other choices.

The only viable option for the center-left segment of the political spectrum is a pro-democracy alliance with the America First Movement. An alliance that necessitates support for the bulk of the Trump agenda while allowing them to potentially create a third party to undermine the current Marxist-controlled Democrat party. There are no other alternatives for the center-left or the United States.