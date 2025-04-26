Susan Rice: The thing that wouldn't go away

Why are Democrats so hard to dislodge from power?



We have the case of former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, carping and kvetching about how the Trump administration fired her once it got wind of her little scheme to ensconce herself at the Pentagon for the duration of President Trump's term, no doubt at a big taxpayer salary, likely to continue her deep-state plottings from within.

According to a badly written story on The Hill, which buried its lede:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired Pentagon advisory committee members after another ousted top official accused them of being the source of a series of embarrassing leaks. Former President Obama adviser Susan Rice, who sat on the Defense Policy Board, was among those sacked. Defense Department spokesperson Sean Parnell announced the purge in a statement late Thursday.

Why wouldn't that be the most important part of the story? The piece, and various pieces at other outlets, focused on Rice's boiling hatred for the Trump administration, which of course, all by itself justified getting rid of her. Look at the lunacy:

Now-ousted Susan Rice is upset over her abrupt departure from the Defense Department.



She claims that if you aren't White and Christian, Trump won't include you in his cabinet.



Here are some non-White members of Trump's cabinet with their religious affiliations:



- Tulsi… pic.twitter.com/saKYF3m68M — Media Lies (@MediasLies) April 25, 2025

She put this out after Hegseth threw her out, resorting to ad hominem attacks claiming Hegseth wasn't as smart as she was, a highly questionable claim, given her record in leftist administrations, which included one policy failure after another.

She also got into a ridiculous string of claims suggesting that getting rid of her was racist, and somehow Hegseth got let off easy where she was let off hard. See, she's always the victim.

And that's an amazing sense of entitlement from someone who if she had any decency wouldn't plot to stay in power forever by securing a little job in the Pentagon for herself when she should have made a graceful exit.

Here's the problem, and no, it's not racism, or an overweening need for DEI, as she ridiculously argues:

Susan Rice’s days of playing POTUS are officially over.



Hegseth fires all Pentagon Advisory Committees, including the seat held by Obama pal Susan Rice.



Rice – Obama National Security Advisor and spinner of blunders.



Domestic Policy Advisor under Joe Biden and autopen helper. pic.twitter.com/iKDDVWl0zQ — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) April 25, 2025

Here's a few other things from her real record:

Hi my name is Susan Rice

I illegally obtained FISA warrants on hundreds of Trump officials and had them wire tapped.

I clandestinely held a little known position within the intelligence organization.

Today I was fired. pic.twitter.com/Paedq6iOMz — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) April 25, 2025

Worst of all, she seems to have been one of three 'autopens,' signing executive orders and legislation on behalf of doddering, senile, Joe Biden, while Biden's minions assured the public he was all there. This is someone who loves power and can't bring herself to take her hands off it.

Now she's yelling racism and throwing out claims that others are stupid when she gets called out on her crazed powermongering.

Is this a human dumpster fire or what? She just can't accept that she no longer has power, so now she's screaming about it, Rumplestiltskin-style, sinking lower and lower, to the press and social media, like the thing that wouldn't go away. This is wretched.

Image: Screen shot from X video