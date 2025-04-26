Rebutting the fallacy that ICE needs a warrant to grab illegal aliens

I’m sorry to obsess about the issues arising from Judge Hannah Dugan’s arrest, but it really is the perfect storm of leftism, for it marks the intersection of illegal immigration, rogue judges, the rule of law, and dishonest leftist narratives.

The story so far is that Hannah Dugan, a former executive director of Catholic Charities of Southeastern Wisconsin Inc. (the parent of which received millions of taxpayer dollars that were used to facilitate illegal immigration), became a judge. In that role, she is alleged to have deliberately and quite blatantly blocked ICE as it was attempting to detain an illegal alien leaving her courtroom. For that, the DOJ arrested her.

Now the left is freaking out. Freakout number one is that no one should be arrested for preventing the Nazi federal government from deporting illegal aliens, many of whom have additional violent crimes piled on top of their illegality, but all of whom are being likened to European Jews rounded up from their legal residences and taken to gas chambers.

Image by Grok AI.

Freakout number two is that Dugan’s arrest marks Trump’s tyrannical assault on justice itself. Judges, say leftists, cannot be arrested for imposing “moral” law on the nation through their virtuous actions.

Now, I’m seeing another attack leveled at the Trump administration: ICE’s efforts to seize the illegal alien were themselves illegal because ICE forgot to get a proper warrant, thereby forcing Dugan to act immediately to protect the illegal alien from the administration’s blatant lawlessness:

BREAKING: Trump’s DOJ just slapped cuffs on Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan—without ever producing a real, judge-signed arrest warrant.



1️⃣ Agents admitted they only had a civil “administrative warrant,” not the judicial criminal warrant she asked for.

2️⃣ Dugan sent them to the… pic.twitter.com/wP7lPxenDG — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 25, 2025 ICE only had an administrative warrant, not a judicial warrant so

Judge Hannah was right in not letting ICE invaded her courtroom — Cyndl (@cmtwx) April 25, 2025 She asked the officers whether they were present for a court appearance.

When the officer replied they were there to make an arrest, Judge Dugan asked if they had a judicial warrant, to which the officer responded,

"No I have an administrative warrant."

How is this a crime? — Stanford U Huff Post (@Tyroist) April 26, 2025

The problem is that Dugan was wrong, as are all the leftists echoing her claim. The law is clear that ICE doesn’t need warrants to detain and deport illegal aliens whom they reasonably believe are deportable and are in a public space...like a courthouse:

ICE officers are sworn federal law enforcement officers who operate within the confines of the law. Section 287 of the Immigration and Nationality Act provides ICE officers the authority to arrest aliens without a judicial warrant. In fact, no judge in this country has the authority to issue a warrant for a civil immigration violation. Congress, by statute, vested this authorization solely to supervisory immigration officers. Local police officers don’t need a warrant when they encounter someone breaking the law in a public space, and the same holds true for ICE officers. Obstructing or otherwise interfering with an ICE arrest is a crime, and anyone involved may be subject to prosecution under federal law. In addition, encouraging others to interfere or attempt to obstruct an arrest is extremely reckless and places all parties in jeopardy.

The administrative warrant was a belts-and-suspenders exercise, not a necessity. Dugan’s alleged acts were illegal. I worry, though, that America no longer has a concept of the rule of law and has abandoned the notion that nobody is above the law or (as in Trump’s case) placed below the law.