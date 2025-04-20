So-called 'trans women' activists are getting increasingly dangerous

Because Democrats have decided to stake their political future on so-called “transgenderism,” it’s important to remind people that, until recently, “transgenderism”—or, more accurately, body dysphoria—was defined as a mental illness. That may explain the rise in violence by so-called “transwoman.” What you see is delusional people with the aggression of men and the emotionalism of women. This is a very dangerous combination.

The news this weekend is rife with stories about so-called “transwomen” rampaging, both in the U.S. against Musk and Trump, and in the UK, where the Supreme Court, at least temporarily, announced that men don’t have an automatic right to invade women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, and prisons, even if they call themselves women.

Here are some of these reports.

A man in Scotland has said that, if anyone tries to remove him from women’s restrooms, he’ll claim he’s being assaulted—an assertion met with appropriate ridicule:

To the all the Gender Critical people. Just try and fucking stop me using female spaces.



I'm a woman. It is my right. pic.twitter.com/wvjfjRERan — Sophie Molly 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SophieMolly_OFF) April 17, 2025 .@PoliceScotland I will scream rape at any of your officers if they try to force me out of a female space. I will accept no violation of my human rights as a woman. — Sophie Molly 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SophieMolly_OFF) April 18, 2025 It is my understanding - and I could be wrong in this - that rape allegations carry considerably less weight if one announces on social media to the entire world that they are going to make false rape accusations as a matter of standard practice. — Schmo (@BlackCoffeeSobr) April 18, 2025

Also in the UK, so-called “transwomen” are insisting on the right to urinate wherever they want. The primary goal, of course, is to get into women’s restrooms, but they’ve also started a campaign of urinating in public, in bottles (that they then toss at people they dislike), and on each other and themselves. I’m not going to embed this tweet thread, because it’s disgusting, but you should check it out if you want to understand the sexual perversion and exhibitionism that drives so much so-called “transgenderism.”

As a general matter, when it comes to the UK, Brendan O’Neill has written a hilarious essay that’s too sprinkled with obscenities to reprint here. Still, it’s worth reading because it offers a look at the meltdown amongst so-called “trans women” in the wake of the UK Supreme Court’s ruling.

Don’t believe for a minute, though, that the UK has a monopoly on violent, perverse “trans” madness. Here at home, more and more of the most violent anti-Tesla activists—the ones who have escalated beyond the crime of keying cars (which is bad enough and deserves serious consequences) to the greater crime of fire bombing—are “transgender”:

They each face 20 years in prison for firebombing Tesla stores. But serious question; why are they trans? pic.twitter.com/UdG29EACID — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 20, 2025 Tesla dealership attacker in Kansas City



Why do they/them all look like this? pic.twitter.com/AyhxkdC49A — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 18, 2025 Trans Tesla vandal — who allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at cars — lives with mom and calls herself ‘baby’: sources https://t.co/xLcFmrCKBp pic.twitter.com/q5FL1U4U7r — New York Post (@nypost) March 14, 2025

I really can’t speculate about the chicken or the egg of it all. Are there more violent so-called transgender people because we’ve changed the definition of mental illness?

Once, manifestly mentally ill people, whether suffering from gender dysphoria or something else, would have been treated or institutionalized. Now, though, if the mentally ill slap a “transgender” label on themselves, they get treated with excessive solicitude and deference, with nothing being done about dangerous underlying disorders.

Or have we driven people, especially men, insane, with our constant attacks on normal masculine traits, the beatdowns for alleged “toxic masculinity,” the removal of male role models from their lives as well as fathers from their homes, the manic elevation of women, and the absence of any moral anchors?

I have no idea. I just know that there’s something very wrong and increasingly dangerous going on.

