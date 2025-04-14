Securing the border

As you may remember, President Trump promised to close the border and deport illegal immigrants. Guess what? He is carrying through with his promises. First, the border is closed and deportations are underway. Second, as he told us, the U.S. armed forces would actually protect our border for a change.

This week, we learned that the troops are on the border. This is the story:

President Trump authorized the U.S. military to take jurisdiction over a strip of public land at the border that spans three states, a key step toward having U.S. troops play a larger role enforcing immigration laws at the southern border. In a presidential memorandum released Friday evening, Trump ordered the Defense Department to have authority over the Roosevelt Reservation, among other public lands. American-Indian reservations are exempt from the order. “Our southern border is under attack from a variety of threats,” Trump’s order read. “The complexity of the current situation requires that our military take a more direct role in securing our southern border than in the recent past.”

Anybody disagree with that? The military presence sends a message both ways on the border. Up north, U.S. voters are seeing the urgency behind this. The open border has promoted human trafficking and emboldened the cartels in Mexico. Down south, the message is that the U.S. military will protect the border from criminal elements profiting from all this.

Good moves, and keep it going.

Image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service