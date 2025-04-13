DOGE removes a dead-ender fighting his own Fallujah at the Social Security Administration -- and the left melts down

At the Social Security Administration building in Washington, some faceless bureaucrat didn't want to get with the program of President Trump, so it shouldn't have been surprising that he found himself removed from the premises.

That's not how the far left sees it, though. Get a load of this unintentionally hilarious headline from the Daily Beast:

DOGE Goons Physically Drag Social Security Worker From Desk

They went into a full foofaraw about how the man was escorted out, same as would happen to recalcitrants in bars, schools, private workplaces, hospitals, jails, and all that.

The Beast begins:

A senior executive at the Social Security Administration was physically dragged from his office this week after clashing with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), according to The Washington Post. Greg Pearre, a career civil servant who led an IT team working on the agency’s data systems, was removed over his opposition to a DOGE plan to cut off immigrants from key financial services, three people told the Post.

Left unsaid in the piece is that we voted for this. Illegals have been taking government benefits, the gravy train is being shut down, and the migrants have been put on the "dead list," a figurative term, which prevents them from accessing the taxpayer benefits a second time.

Someone could make a mistake!

That was the argument in the piece that triggered the outrage about the man being thrown out.

Which is quite a bit less serious than the whole program going bankrupt for those who paid in, owing to so much of the cash being drained by illegals. Whistleblowers have said that the Biden administration literally recruited illegals for these benefits, despite their not paying a penny into the program.

And a mistake for an individual can be corrected. A bankruptcy that ends benefits for everyone is just "too bad."

Maybe the recalcitrant boob who had to be dislodged from his desk by security could have concentrated on not making a mistake.

But it's an absurd argument. It's all beside the point.

What it's about is these bureaucrats think they own their agencies. They don't work for the people, they view themselves as proprietors. They think they own the government and its agencies. In their minds, Musk and DOGE are not lawful representatives of the elected president, pursuing the president's policy at the president's directive, they are goons, invaders, interlopers, people who don't belong on their premises. And Donald Trump, of course, is not their president, though of course, he is.

It's not the first time DOGE has run into crazed bureaucrats intent on resisting any sort of audit of their agencies. We saw the resistance at USAID, and even nuttier resistance at the U.S. Institute for Peace. Now we see it at the Social Security headquarters.

Up until now, they thought they owned the government, and with no one challenging them, they did.

Now they're going hysterical at the news they don't. They're fighting a last stand, their own Fallujah, fighting for government waste and fraud, illegals draining the system. But the DOGE of Trump is stronger, so off they go, bounced out like a drunk at a bar.

It's off kilter enough to laugh at them -- and the ridiculous headlines that have followed.

They forget what Trump, DOGE and representative democracy are all about.

