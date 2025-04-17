Red states rising

America’s red and blue states aren’t just colors—they’re the battleground for our future, and every election proves it. We’re working to flip blue states red, hold our ground, and beat Democrats before they take more. We can’t sit idle until six months before the 2026 midterms to begin—start today, no excuses. Foreign-born Americans can swing close elections if we target their values with precision. Some blue states are ready to switch, others are locked tight, but we never quit. We’ve got a game plan—public relations, voter registration, ballot box tactics, vote counting, voter ID—plus a Republican Congress to (at least in theory) cement wins before Democrats try to tear them down. Red states need guarding—here’s how we pull it off.

First, the lineup. Reddest states—Wyoming, Florida, Oklahoma—gave Trump 40-point margins or better in 2024, per election data (UC Santa Barbara). Wyoming’s voter rolls are 70% GOP; Florida’s 30 electoral votes went red by 13 points, a lock since 2016. Oklahoma hasn’t flinched blue in decades. Bluest states—California, Vermont, Massachusetts—handed Democrats 20-point wins or more. California’s a Democrat fortress, with Los Angeles and San Francisco running things. Vermont’s all-in on progressive policies, and Massachusetts hasn’t gone red since Reagan in 1984. These are the anchors—knowing them shows where we can move the needle and where we’re stuck.

Some blue states are ours for the taking. Wisconsin’s a tight race: Biden won by 0.6% in 2020, Trump by 1% in 2024—a 20,000-vote margin either way. Nevada’s winnable; it flipped blue by 2% in 2020, but 2024’s Senate race went GOP, and Vegas workers hate taxes. Virginia’s on the edge—Youngkin took the governor’s mansion in 2021, and 2024’s vote was a 3% Democrat squeaker. Wisconsin’s farmers are done with federal rules; Nevada’s got small-business owners mad about costs. Virginia’s suburbs want schools focused on basics, not politics. These states aren’t blue forever—there’s a crack, and we can pry it open with work.

Then you’ve got blue states that won’t budge—California, New York, Massachusetts. They’re lost causes for flipping red. California’s been Democrat since 1988, with a 29-point Biden win in 2020. New York’s got New York City, millions of blue voters drowning out rural areas. Massachusetts is wired for liberals—Boston calls the shots, and they eat big government for lunch. Democrat machines, urban strongholds, and cultures married to progressive ideas keep them locked. But we don’t walk away. These states still matter—red senators, representatives, and local officials can break through. California’s Orange County sent GOP House members in 2024. New York’s Long Island flipped congressional seats red. Massachusetts has picked Republican governors. Every race—city councils, sheriffs, school boards—chips at their grip, so we fight for every vote, every office.

This is how we flip blue states red, starting now—hammer jobs, taxes, crime. Run TV ads in Wisconsin’s small towns, post X clips of Democrat failures, pack Nevada bars with GOP speakers. Virginia’s moderates want cheaper groceries—hit that note. Voter registration: sign up conservatives fast. Rural Wisconsin’s got 60% of the state’s voters; Nevada’s got ranchers outside Vegas. Set up at fairs, gun shops, church suppers. Ballot box: get GOP voters to vote early—Georgia’s 2024 early turnout was 70% red after tightening rules. Secure drop boxes; they worked in North Carolina. Vote counting: demand poll watchers, push audits like Texas. Voter ID: it’s a no-brainer—70% of Americans back it, and Georgia’s law cut fraud claims. Make it universal.

We know voter fraud’s real—2024 audits in swing states like Georgia flagged thousands of mismatched signatures, and X posts exposed mail-in ballot dumps in Nevada drop boxes. But we’re not just whining about it; we’re built to win anyway. Our strategies—PR, registration, early voting, audits, voter ID—outmaneuver the cheats, turning blue states red by sheer numbers and smarter plays, no excuses.

Red states aren’t untouchable. Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina, and now Pennsylvania are at risk. Georgia went blue in 2020 by 0.2%; Arizona followed. North Carolina’s cities—Raleigh, Charlotte—are growing bluer. Pennsylvania flipped red in 2024 by 2%, but Philly’s machine and suburban drift keep it shaky. Urban sprawl and new voters threaten them all. Georgia’s got 3 million rural voters—get them to the polls. Arizona’s retirees hate tax hikes—reach them. North Carolina’s military bases lean right—sign them up. Pennsylvania’s steel towns turned out for Trump; keep them fired up. If we slack, these states slide, and we’re not losing what we’ve won.

Now, let’s talk about a hidden weapon—rural foreign-born voters nobody’s chasing. Vietnamese in Texas, 200,000 strong, went red in 2024, hating communist echoes in Democrat policies. Wisconsin’s got 20,000 Hmong—pro-gun, pro-family, ignored by blue campaigns. Georgia’s Korean communities, 60,000 voters, lean GOP when you talk taxes. These aren’t urban crowds; they’re guys running farms, shops, and packing pews in small towns. Democrats assume they’re all blue, but they’re not—reach them with ads on AM radio, fliers at markets, talks at VFW halls. In 2024, a large portion of Wisconsin’s foreign-born rural vote broke red, estimated to be 50,000 votes. Flip 20 counties like that in Virginia, and it’s ours. Get organizers to their doors—now, not next year.

Foreign-born Americans can swing close elections, and they’re not all Democrats. Cuban-Americans and Venezuelans lean red, burned by socialism back home. 2020 exit polls showed 52% of Florida Hispanics for Trump; Venezuelans hit red in 2024. Mexicans, Haitians —overwhelmingly voted for Biden in 2020. Talk jobs, small business, less government to red-leaning groups. Wisconsin’s Hmong are pro-family, pro-gun; Nevada’s Filipinos like low taxes. Virginia’s 13% foreign-born include 20,000 Colombians who hate leftist policies. Don’t ignore them—talk their language, and they’ll vote red.

Six months out is too late—ads take months to hit, voters need to sign up today. Registration drives take months; voter ID laws hit court walls—start those fights today. Wisconsin’s 2024 race was won by groundwork laid in 2022. Democrats are already moving; we’d be fools to lag behind.

Grassroots is the engine—Scott Presler’s Pennsylvania work is proof. He hit gun shows, fairs, churches, shrinking the Democrat advantage by 300,000 voters since 2020. Bucks County flipped red in 2024 because of it. We need more like him in blue states teetering red—Wisconsin, Nevada, Virginia—pounding pavement, signing voters, turning close races our way. Scale that up—Virginia’s got hundreds of gun shows a year; man them. Nevada’s rodeos draw crowds; register them. Georgia’s churches pack Sundays—get clipboards ready. Hit low-turnout spots—rural Arizona, North Carolina’s farms. It’s not flashy; it’s work—knocking doors, signing names, building lists.

A Republican Congress has to move fast. Pass the SAVE Act—voter ID for every federal election—but it’s jammed in the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster. Pressure swing-state Democrats like Tester or Brown; their voters hate fraud. Push a filibuster carve-out for election bills—51 votes gets it done. Try slipping it into budget reconciliation or go nuclear and kill the filibuster, though that’s risky. Flood social media sites and rallies with grassroots heat to make senators budge. Fund 10,000 poll watchers; Georgia’s 2024 audits caught issues. Protect state laws—North Carolina’s voting rules are tight; don’t let blue lawsuits kill them. If Democrats take Congress in 2026, they’ll ditch voter ID, push same-day registration, and gut audits. Lock it down now—pass laws needing 60 votes to change election rules, keep states in charge. It’s not just holding the line; it’s making sure we keep winning.

The path’s clear: flip Wisconsin, Nevada, Virginia—they’re in reach. California, New York, Massachusetts won’t flip, but grab their red senators, reps, mayors—every seat’s a fight. Hold Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina, Pennsylvania—don’t let them go. Run PR, registration, ballots, counting, ID, Congress full throttle—start today. Foreign-born voters like Cubans can tip races—reach them. We’re not hoping for red gains; we’re making them before the 2026 midterms hit.

M. Ray Evans, a U.S. Navy veteran who served his time, lives in Jacksonville, Florida, with his wife, Grace. Recently retired after decades as a senior executive in international real estate development, working across more than ten countries, mostly in East Asia, where he built a solid track record over the years. A conservative and patriot by conviction.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.