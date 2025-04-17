Senator Van Hollen should get some tips from Bukele about keeping Baltimore safe

We understand that Senator Van Hollen may go down to El Salvador and inquire about the man from Maryland recently transferred down there. This is the story:

Democratic lawmakers led by Sen. Chris Van Hollen say they are willing to go to El Salvador to seek the release of a man who the Justice Department says it mistakenly deported there — a plan that has gained steam after the country’s president said during a visit to the White House that he would not send the man back to the U.S. Van Hollen, D-Md., sent a letter Monday to El Salvador’s ambassador in the U.S. requesting a meeting with the country’s president, Nayib Bukele, who said in meeting with President Donald Trump later in the day that he ‘of course’ would not send Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident, back to the U.S.

My guess is that President Bukele will see the senator out of respect, but bringing back Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a different matter. To paraphrase President Bukele: Do you want to smuggle him back? Maybe he can fly back with Senator Van Hollen, but how does he get through immigration? How does he walk out of the jail?

Senator Van Hollen is passing up a great opportunity to do something constructive for his home state. He should bring a note pad and take some notes about making Baltimore a safer place to live. According to a local poll:

Crime and public safety were major issues for 83% of Baltimore City residents compared to 68% of Baltimore County residents….

As local residents will tell you, crime is a leading story on the nightly news. Local businesses complain of unsafe streets. It’s hard to recruit police. And the only thing growing is people leaving the city and moving to the suburbs.

Senator Van Hollen should also ask President Bukele about keeping our capital, Washington D.C., safe and clean, too.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image: Public domain.