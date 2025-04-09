Playing pool like girls

Put me down as someone who does not play pool, so this is not like talking baseball or football. Nevertheless, I do know about boys and girls and they are physically different. Or so my parents told me when our younger sister required more time to get ready in the bathroom than my brother and I did. "She is a girl," as my mother used to tell me in Spanish when we were furious that she took so long.

Anyway, over in the UK where I believe they invented chivalry, two men will be facing each other in a final contest. What's the issue? Well, it's two men pretending to be women. Here is the story:

Two men will face each other for a women's championship title at the Ultimate Pool Women's Pro Series Event 2 tonight in Wigan, UK. Harriet Haynes and Lucy Smith, both trans-identified males, beat all female competitors to take the spots in the women's final event.

And there is more:

I see two males, who wouldn't have been able to compete at the top level as men, cheating women out of their titles.

So there you have it. So we've come a long way from women getting the right to vote, to watching a TV commercial about smoking, to now watching two guys compete for a woman’s trophy.

It's all in the name of freedom or gender identity or whatever other corrupt term they have for it.

So a man will win a girl trophy, cry in a moment of happiness and tell us how he dreamed all of his life about this.

And they call this progress? No wonder the UK is so messed up.

