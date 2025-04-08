Gavin Newsom, hypocrite

California's Gov. Gavin Newsom is known for spending and wasting money like there's no tomorrow.

He's blown $24 billion, with a 'b' on homeless services, having no idea where the money went.

He's run up $7 billion in cost overruns for "free" health care for illegal aliens.

The money rolls in and out.

So now he's upset about a small budget cut in the state's libraries, which have long become indoctrination centers for wokester ideology.

He's suing:

What's the matter, Gav? Can't shake it out of one of the other bottomless pits of spending?

One wonders if the amount spent on lawyers for this maneuver would exceed the actual amount the feds dished out for libraries. He's certainly got enough money from the state to pay lawyers to launch these frivolous suits.

Anything but balance the budget and cough up the cash he wants for the libraries.

What a loser.

