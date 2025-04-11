Our Lady of Perpetual Denial

Another day and another story about the failed Harris campaign. Things are so bad that her running mate Governor Tim Walz is blitzing against Tesla only be reminded that the teachers in Minnesota invest their retirement in Musk's company.

The latest is a post from Michael Bahareen:

Last week, former Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris made an appearance at the Leading Women Defined Summit, during which she made her first public remarks about Donald Trump’s presidency. Most notably, she said: “There were many things that we knew would happen. I’m not here to say I told you so.” Afterwards, she laughed and received resounding cheers from the audience in attendance. Despite losing the last election, Harris -- like Hillary Clinton before her -- is exhibiting little self-reflection about her defeat and has instead chosen to chastise voters for choosing Trump over her. The “I told you so” remarks are a slightly less caustic version of a common refrain among progressives today: “I hope Trump voters get what they deserve.” Trump not only won, but won the popular vote and made substantial inroads with longtime Democratic constituencies, including non-white working-class voters. Since election day, some voices in and adjacent to the party have made calls for genuine introspection. Many, however, appear to be resting on their laurels, resisting calls for major change and instead hoping to capitalise on anti-Trump backlash to lead them to victory in off-year elections and next year’s midterms.

That's it. The ultimate denial is that more and more Trump Derangement Syndrome will win the next one for the Dems!

To be fair to former VP Harris, losing an election must be tough experience. I'm sure that other candidates can relate to that.

In her case, what's amazing is how little she and the party has reviewed the terrain. Losing 80-plus% of counties is not just a loss; it's a major loss. Losing support from Democrat constituencies like Hispanics is a disaster. And losing the male vote is perhaps the loudest alarm of all.

So why did she lose? It's not that hard to understand. She would not do interviews with serious reporters. To his credit, Senator Bernie Sanders went to a Fox Town Hall, but VP Harris did not. She never gave us a reason to vote for her except the tired line about making history with a black woman. We already had a black president, and lots of women have positions of leadership.

I would add her refusal to take the border seriously. It was her golden opportunity to show executive skills and ability to work with Governor Greg Abbott of Texas. She took the title of border czar, ran to Guatemala, and then did no more.

So Our Lady of Perpetual Denial will show up here and there. She will talk about reproductive rights and vote suppression. Her party will continue be the boy, or girl, who cried wolf to voters not listening.

