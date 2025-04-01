One outrage after another: Europe is lost

A French court recently sentenced National Rally leader Marine Le Pen to prison and banned her from running in national elections for five years, ostensibly for embezzling European Union funds. Even the court admitted that Le Pen did not personally profit.

This is almost certainly a ruse, as French courts clearly do not care where or how non-conservative politicians and public servants get their money.

Jordan Bardella, president of National Rally and Le Pen’s presumptive successor in the presidential run, strongly condemned the ruling stating, “Today, it is not only Marine Le Pen who is being unjustly condemned: it is French democracy that is being executed.”

Well, France has a long history of executing out-of-favor politicians, allegedly in defense of democracy.

Remember the Jacobins?

But, hey, when in doubt about your election chances, and, to save your beloved "democracy," it’s always a good thing to jail your political opponents, right? Corollary: if somehow they are still able to run — and win — just declare the election null and void! It’s easy and brilliant! Eat, sleep, repeat, right? Keep doing so until your guy/gal/they is elected! The Soviets did this almost flawlessly, as did the Nazis.

Bridging the East and West, left and right, in a touching display of totalitarian inclusiveness, Brussels has now fully embraced these totally tyrannical tenets.

Woe to the wayward, formerly independent nation that has the temerity to favor a conservative non-globalist to head their country. Hell hath no fury like Brussels scorned!

So, screw you, Romania! Get ready to be corrected, Germans! The French government has proactively screwed its own citizens. And, you English … well, never mind, you are obviously gloriously intent on your own submission, anyway. Well done!

Glad to hear Canada is on board with the Great Submission, as well!

Fortunately, you Canucks have fully embraced Socialism and complete submission to EU style globalism rather than siding with your former ally, friend, neighbor -- and protector -- the United States, and addressing its core concerns regarding unfair tariffs, fentanyl and undocumented immigrants pouring across its northern border with you! Bravo!

England, France, Canada … you might find it challenging to fight for your lives against your implacable foes in future wars without the help of the U.S. like you had in World Wars I and II.

Good luck with Russia, China, Iran, North Korea. Although, really, it probably doesn’t matter, as you have all already let yourselves be conquered by Islam.

Tolerance. Inclusion. Totalitarianism. Allahu Akbar.



Image: The Russian Presidential Press and Information Office, Kremlin.ru, via Wikimedia Commons // CCO 4.0 Deed