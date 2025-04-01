In Britain, ‘transphobic toddlers’ are the new menace

The news has swept the conservative internet: Toddlers have been suspended from British schools for being “transphobic” or “homophobic.” It’s easy to laugh at this madness, but England’s leftists are now where America’s leftists want us to be.

The Telegraph, Britain’s more conservative paper, broke the news after reviewing the data:

Department for Education (DfE) data show the child, aged either three or four, was suspended from a state school in the 2022-23 academic year for “abuse against sexual orientation and gender identity”. The school and further details of the case were not disclosed. But statistics show that 94 pupils at state primary schools were suspended or permanently excluded for transphobia and homophobia in 2022-23. These included 10 pupils from year one and three from year two, where the maximum age is seven. One of these included a child of nursery age, the data show.

Overall, says the same article, British schools are cracking down on children who speak out against homosexuality (which is real) or “transgenderism” (which is the delusion of those who are genuinely mentally ill or the fetish of sexual perverts):

Across all state primary schools, the number of pupils suspended or expelled for homophobic or transphobic behaviour increased from 164 in 2021-22 to 178 in 2022-23. The largest number of suspensions and exclusions for this reason in 2022-23 was in Essex (16), followed by Birmingham (15), Bradford (11) and Norfolk (eight).

In addition, in an earlier article, the Telegraph reported that increasing numbers of children are being kicked out of school for violent behavior or verbal abuse against teachers:

Children as young as five are being kicked out of school for attacking their teachers following a rise in poor behaviour. Across the 2022-23 academic year, 3,599 children in reception and nursery were either suspended or expelled for physical assault against an adult. A further 1,890 were excluded for assaulting other children, figures obtained by The Telegraph show.

It’s possible, based on this data, to reach a few conclusions:

First, regarding suspending toddlers for “transphobia” or “homophobia,” we are witnessing a society that has a few problems: (1) it’s a police state; (2) it’s abandoned reality in favor of mental illness and perverse fantasies; and (3) it hates children.

For the most part, a toddler is often as disconnected from reality as someone in thrall to the transgender delusion. Toddlers believe in Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, sky monsters (i.e., thunder), and anything else that strikes them as possible.

For example, when my daughter was a toddler, I was contemplating whether to buy sugar. However, discovering that I had a big stash in the back of the cupboard, I said, “Oh, I have sugar coming out of my ears.” There was a shocked silence from my daughter, at which point she delicately inquired, “Mommy has sugar in her ears?” It’s all possible.

In a police state, though, especially one in thrall to madness, even toddlers must get with the program—and they’ll be punished for deviations from orthodoxy, even if that orthodoxy exceeds any fantasy the toddler mind can devise. It’s sick and disgusting...and it’s what the Democrat party wants for America.

Second, British society, which was once incredibly peaceful and cohesive, is breaking down. Britain actually was quite a violent, lawless country in the 18th century. However, the Jane Austen class—the religious middle-class—changed that.

Those Brits, many of whom were products of the Great Awakening, brought a morality and civility to society that it had lacked before. By the Victorian era, while Britain had its hard, ugly underbelly (abusive factories, slums, prostitution, colonialism), the middle class was imposing order at home.

The left blew that order apart—just as it’s done here. Laws are bad because they are colonial constructs. Crime is good because it shakes off the colonial fetters. Cohesive families are bad because they are a white hegemonic construct. Fatherless children are good because they detoxify households of toxic males, recognize women’s “liberty,” and break heteronormativity.

And so it goes. You can play the game endlessly. Just take a painfully achieved societal benefit, claim it's racist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic, etc., and blow it up.

Third, there are increasing numbers of Muslims in Britain. The information in The Telegraph about school violence and expulsions does not name races, but I’m willing to bet that a disproportionate amount of the violence comes from the influx of Muslim students into schools. Within their non-multi-culti, non-woke homes, they are taught to benefit from the free education while still hating British institutions. They also believe in the rubric of low-level violence for conquest. Finally, regarding the so-called “transphobia,” the one thing Muslims share with conservatives is that neither believes in that particular sexual fantasy.

I no longer believe Britain is trembling on the precipice of self-destruction. It’s already made that bold leap into space and has nowhere to go but down. It is we in America who tremble on the brink and, unless we pull back hard, we too will find ourselves plummeting downward, with nothing to stop us but the cold, hard ground.

Image by Fotor.