No Kristi on my TV channel

Over the last few days, Secretary Noem’s announcements about immigration have been shown on TV. They go like this:

‘Thank you, President Donald J. Trump, for securing our border and putting America first. President Trump has a clear message: if you are here illegally, we will find you and deport you. You will never return. But if you leave now, you may have an opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American Dream,’ said Secretary Kristi Noem. ‘If you are a criminal alien considering entering America illegally: Don’t even think about it. If you come here and break our laws, we will hunt you down. Criminals are not welcome in the United States.’

They don't like the message down in Mexico. In fact, Presidenta Sheinbaum wants to cancel them on Mexican TV. Here is the story:

Mexico’s president said Monday that her government has asked television stations to pull a commercial produced by the Trump administration warning against undocumented migration to the United States. Calling the ad ‘discriminatory,’ President Claudia Sheinbaum also vowed to send legislation to Congress that would ban the commercial and others that are similar. In the ad, which has aired periodically on major TV stations here, including during the broadcast of two major soccer games over the weekend, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shares a message that she says comes from President Trump.

During a recent morning press conference, Presidenta Sheinbaum expressed concern that this type of TV message was an attack on the dignity of migrants. Her concern is that it sends the message that migrants just carry drugs and traffic people. They don’t show how much migrants contribute to the U.S. economy or all the jobs that that they do that Americans supposedly won’t do.

So how is the Trump administration going to react to having Secretary Noem cancelled on Mexican TV? I don’t know, but Secretary Noem’s message is pretty straightforward. It simply encourages people to cross the border legally or face the consequences of deportation, or never be permitted to come back to the U.S.

The Mexicans argue that they’ve been very helpful in keeping fentanyl from crossing the border. It may be true but I think that President Trump’s border policy has a lot more to do with that than what Mexico has done.

So let’s see how this one plays out.

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.