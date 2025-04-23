EPA chief Lee Zeldin comes to see the Tijuana sewage fouling San Diego

Most people don't come to San Diego to see the sewage.

But that's what's on offer, now that the whole state has turned blue. The southern coast of San Diego County has been declared the nation's filthiest beach owing to millions of gallons of raw, untreated sewage and industrial chemicals from Tijuana fouling its once-beautiful beaches. California's Gov. Gavin Newsom, for one, has declined to declare an emergency. And after more than a thousand days of raw, untreated, sewage floating up from Tijuana in the latest wave of it, sewage is now its national attraction.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin came by, though, to check out the situation, an environmental disaster if there ever was one in what Newsom calls the nation's greenest state, and residents were clearly heartened. How many EPA administrators have there been before him, none of whom ever did this much?

Productive 24 hours in San Diego:



📍Met with Mexico’s Environmental Secretary



📍South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant Tour



📍Local stakeholder roundtable



📍Border helo tour



📍Met with Navy SEALs pic.twitter.com/4lDCyNRPru — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) April 23, 2025

Attention-starved locals fell all over themselves to thank him.

I had the honor of meeting with EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin to discuss the Tijuana Sewage Crisis.



This is no longer just a South Bay issue — it’s a matter of National Security. Our Navy SEALs are getting sick. Training has been forced to move. Enough is enough.



For the first… pic.twitter.com/YBZjQM3jaU — Bill Wells (@MayorBillWells) April 23, 2025

Thank you Congressman Issa for working to bring EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin to the Tijuana River Valley to demand results for the people of San Diego County. The sewage crisis must end now. The sewage flow must stop and Mexico must be held accountable to pay for the damage. pic.twitter.com/OEDGPOm8Gt — Mayor John Franklin (@johnbfranklin) April 22, 2025

It was an honor to accompany my friend @epaleezeldin for a tour of the environmental disaster at our southern border in CA. This image is of the Tijuana River flowing into the US. It’s about 2 million gallons a day of raw sewage flowing into Ca from Mexico and spilling onto our… pic.twitter.com/fvPWI0rIS8 — Mike Garcia (@mikegarcia1776) April 23, 2025

Which is why local Democrats were nervous.

Imperial Beach's recent mayor, Paloma Aguirre, who has been accused of being connected to Tijuana's political machine, did nothing as sewage fouled her city's beaches, and who now has ambitions of becoming the next chair of the Board of Supervisors ... made sure she could insert herself into this visit to see and be seen, by getting herself a new "job" as a staffer for Democrat Rep. Mike Levin, who hasn't done jack about the sewage, either.

🚨BREAKING: Paloma Aguirre @paloma4D1 was NOT invited to meet with @LeeMZeldin—

Congressman @MikeLevin added her as his “staff.” And no, it wasn’t a “tour”—she wore slingback low heels to sneak in for a photo op. https://t.co/04hocmNxqL pic.twitter.com/k9ioPfpndr — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) April 22, 2025

On fawning television news reports in the evening, Aguirre tried to pooh-pooh, to use an appropriate phrase, Zeldin's visit, saying she's been waiting, so about time. Seems the ultra-blue mayor and the ultra-blue Biden and Obama administrations somehow didn't produce.

Left unsaid, there had been progress under President Trump during his first term/

During Trump's first term, Trump got "Trump pumps" installed to keep the Mexican sewage away, but Joe Biden shut them down.

Zeldin, though, seems interested in taking even more decisive action, saying, as he does, that he intends to end the crisis "once and for all," and "as fast as humanly possible."

To start, he got rid of a do-nothing Biden-appointed holdover:

NEW: Trump fires Biden holdover in charge of U.S.-Mexico water policy amid scrutiny of millions of gallons of Tijuana sewage spewing across the border, making Navy SEALs and swimmers in San Diego sick.



This news comes the DAY BEFORE EPA Administrator @epaleezeldin heads to the… pic.twitter.com/UB6QWBswjF — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) April 21, 2025

He met local pols, Mexican pols, Navy SEALS who have been forced to swim in that filth in order to train, and residents of the environmental disaster.

Susan Crabtree at RealClearPolitics has an excellent report describing what he did and all the other things he is doing or will do, too. He's asked for a bullet-point to-do checklist from his EPA staff at this visit.

Jim Desmond, the conservative county supervisor representing the county's rugged desert eastern territories, and who (along with Rep. Darrell Issa) has done more than anyone to call attention to this Mexican sewage scandal, is now carrying the ball further, calling for additional federal action.

Just now, I sent letters to the Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State urging them to visit the Tijuana River and take action to hold Mexico accountable.



For decades, millions of gallons of raw sewage have poured into Southern California—closing our beaches, sickening Navy… pic.twitter.com/fl0HRb3ALp — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) April 23, 2025

The message sent is that things are moving now. The sewage scandal is going to get fixed. And San Diego can go back to being San Diego, which one hopes, is the same old conservativ San Diego it's always been. We've had enough of blue rule, which for us, has meant swimming in a Mexican toilet. Amazing how a change in leadership amounts to more than any change in laws.

