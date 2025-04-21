Maybe we need more living versions of “Hillbilly Funerals”

Earlier this month, Vice President JD Vance stood with his mother, Beverly Aikins, inside the Roosevelt Room in the White House. They were surrounded by family and friends from Kentucky and Ohio who were there to celebrate Aikins’s 10-year sobriety as well as her 64th birthday.

When the emotional presentation was over, Vance said, “And now anybody, just like a, a good old ‘hillbilly funeral,’ I’m gonna invite anybody who wants to say anything to come up here and say a few words about your friend, about your sister, about your loved one, about Mom in her 10 years of sobriety.”

Family and friends came up to share stories—“eulogies”—about Beverly Aikins, who was sitting right there to hear it all!

Image by Grok.

We often hear about funerals designed to “celebrate a life,” but perhaps the life should be celebrated when the person is alive to hear it. Haven’t you been to a funeral where someone speaking about the deceased comments that if he/she were here, they would be loving the celebratory atmosphere?

Of course, not everyone is fortunate enough to live to a monumental old age. Even if we are flawlessly able to maintain our mental and physical health, there are other variables that could take us or a loved one all too soon. But, whenever possible, isn’t it better to share your feelings with the person who has played an instrumental or loving role in your life while they are alive to hear it rather than when you are looking down at their casket?

After all, how many times has someone:

Tearfully said about a deceased friend or relative, “I never told X how much he meant to me”?

Shared a story at a funeral that the dearly departed would have laughed or cried along with?

Heard a passionate tale about something the deceased did or said that greatly affected the person’s life, but no one else knew?

Your loving words or sincere praise are sure to mean so much more to beloved family and friends than an expensive gift, exquisitely wrapped. Let those who have affected your life in good ways hear their eulogy directly from you. Then, tuck the words away and hope it’ll be many years before you must repeat them.

Maybe eulogies should be for the living!

Robin M. Itzler is a regular contributor to American Thinker. She is the founder and editor of Patriot Neighbors, a free weekly national newsletter. Robin can be reached at PatriotNeighbors@yahoo.com.