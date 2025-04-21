A female fencer's courage is partly rewarded

In The courage of a female fencer I wrote of Stephanie Turner, a truly brave woman who refused to fence a male opponent pretending to be female. Turner knew, in the insular world of fencing, her bravery would be largely unappreciated and would all but end her competitive fencing career. Not only was Turner black-carded—fencing’s most serious disqualification normally reserved for violent, unsportsmanlike conduct--she was forced to leave the venue.

Graphic: Fox News Screenshot

Not everything has been negative for Turner:

XX-XY Athletics — a brand that advocates for women’s rights in sport — has named Turner its latest “Courage Wins Champion.” “By taking a knee, she became more powerful than any male,” XX-XY Athletics founder Jennifer Sey said. “She stood her ground to fight for women’s sports,” she added. “She’s a hero.”

Graphic: X Screenshot

Many argue that’s the only choice for female athletes. When men invade and dominate their sport, they must all refuse to compete, voluntarily abandoning their sport. Unfortunately, in the blue states that continue to allow mentally ill men to invade women’s bathrooms, locker rooms and sports, all that tactic will accomplish is to prevent women from participating in sports and giving trans victory by default. The kinds of people who cater to the whims of trans aren't capable of shame or embarassment. They pay no attention to women giving up their dreams. Women refusing to compete against men won't convince them they're wrong.

Why should women be denied the opportunities for which they’ve worked and which they deserve in favor of the whims of a few mentally ill men and their Democrat enablers?

In the meantime, Turner has joined Riley Gaines and is taking on a new role, even as USA Fencing is doubling down against her:

*Stephanie Turner was placed on 12-month probation by USA Fencing after refusing to compete against a trans athlete at a March 30 tournament. *Turner protested by kneeling and forfeiting the match, which resulted in a black card and her removal from the event. *The protest drew national attention and triggered a federal Title IX investigation backed by the Trump administration. *Turner has announced her intention to stop competing in U.S. events and focus entirely on advocacy against men in women’s sports. *She will appear on the “Gaines for Girls” podcast and is working with women’s sports rights activists like Riley Gaines.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is also taking legal action:

Graphic: X Screenshot

Turner, who is 31, is facing “probation,” which apparently would not prevent her from competing. It’s most likely a looming threat. If she should compete and again refuse to fence a man, USA Fencing would probably ban her for life. Breitbart adds detail:

Although USA Fencing’s 12-month probation does not bar her from competing, Turner says she will take a “break from fencing for a while in the US circuit” anyway. [skip] As she told Fox News, the reaction to her protest “has disrupted my training, it has disrupted my interactions when I go out in public, and it will certainly disrupt my competition because I won’t be competing in the United States anytime soon.” She added, “I’m aware of some of the negative comments that my friends have had, I’m mindful to give them enough space, but I’m sure that, in the future, considering I believe this policy and this ideology to be unsustainable, they’ll come around eventually.”

The House DOGE Committee is also becoming involved:

Turner will be allowed to join that fight and address USA Fencing in particular on May 7. The House Oversight Committee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) has invited her to testify alongside Damien Lehfeldt, the USA Fencing board chair and advocate for allowing men to compete in women’s sports. The hearing will occur amid the U.S. Department of Education’s investigation into USA Fencing and whether it violated President Trump’s executive order titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.” In that order, Title IX was interpreted to prohibit the inclusion of men in women’s sports.

It was only in 2023 that USA Fencing adopted its current trans policy. Prior to that adoption, women fenced women and men fenced men. Prior to 2023 the demands of a few mentally ill male fencers weren’t heeded.

We can only hope USA Fencing failed to anticipate the growing realization that the Trans Superiority Narrative is a cruel hoax, and the Trump Administration will likely legally end it. Stephanie Turner may someday soon be universally seen as the role model for girls and women she is. Let’s hope her sacrifice won’t be in vain.

