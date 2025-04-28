Let Parents Opt In Instead of Opt Out

There s presently before the SCOTUS a case involving parental rights. More specifically, the issue is whether parents may opt out or excuse their children from lessons regarding LGBTQ+ content on religious grounds.

The question should be a broader one. Why should parents have to opt out of such teachings instead of opt in? Why should teaching transgenderism be the default? Transgenderism, or gender dysphoria as it is sometimes known, is a distinct minority of society. It is listed as a mental disorder in the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders as DSM-5 302.85 (F64.9) Perhaps this should be discussed in later education years in a course on psychology, but not in elementary school curriculums. Having drag queen shows may seem like fun to kids, but young children are vulnerable, and this is known to those who want to promote more transgenderism.

If it is considered a mental disorder, although as of recently not a mental illness, would not the more prudent course of action be to offer treatment or counseling to those who may have such a mental disorder, rather than encourage more of it? We may be on a slippery slope here. What could be next, teaching sociopathy or even psychopathy?

It's a bit ironic that LGBTQ+ proponents want to have drag queen shows with young children and enjoy it when they laugh, but if adults laugh at them it’s some kind of evil phobia.

Image: AI