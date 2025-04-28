Judges acting like immigration activists

Did you hear the story of the judges who dreamed of being immigration activists? In fact, they decided to write their own version of immigration laws. Here is a quick guide as to how it works: Trump says yes, I say no, Trump says stop and I say go go go.

Over the last couple of days, two of these judges got caught. That’s the good news. The bad news is that they’re not the only ones. I’m sure that there have to be a couple more out there doing their own thing. Why not? It appears that these judges are guided by a higher cause and it’s not the document written by some white guys in the 18th century.

Here is the story and some thoughts from Jonathan Turley:

“As soon as the news of the arrest was reported, Democrats declared another constitutional crisis. Klobuchar added that the arrest "is a drastic move threatening the rule of law" and a "grave step and undermines our system of checks and balances." That is a curious claim unless Klobuchar believes that the officers are lying. If not, Klobuchar is suggesting that a judge should not be held accountable for actively shielding a wanted person and facilitating their evasion of law enforcement.”

As expected, this is another constitutional crisis, or the early signs of the Trump dictatorship we’ve been warned about and, worst of all, the end of the world. The Left is now saying that Trump, not climate change, will end the world. Maybe we finally got rid of Al Gore and others.

From now on, judges who don’t enforce the law, including immigration, will be arrested for defying it. How refreshing is that. Please give me more of that, because it’s great.

