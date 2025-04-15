Leftist judges are planning to run out the deportation clock

The way our immigration system should work is for people outside of America to seek permission to come in. If there’s a genocide or famine problem somewhere in the world (as opposed to an “I don’t like my poverty-stricken country” problem), the president can officially open America’s doors to those refugees. When a relatively small number of people circumvent those rules, they can be deported instantly if they don’t claim refugee status and be reasonably processed through the courts if they do.

The Democrats stood that system on its head. They opened the borders, flooding the country with tens of millions of illegal aliens. Biden then issued ex post facto announcements that entire nations’ worth of illegal aliens were refugees because of their specific country’s poverty and crime—a standard that means the entire Third World is entitled to refugee status. Now, leftist judges are usurping entirely the Executive’s Article II authority over the border.

Trump wants to reverse this trend, but judges are standing in the way. From the Supreme Court down, they say that those people who illegally entered America by the tens of millions and those among them who were granted ex post facto amnesty by the hundreds of thousands are all entitled to individual hearings. The point, obviously, is to run out the clock until Trump is gone from office (in part because he won’t have been able to keep his promise to rid the country of illegal aliens) and, these lawless judges hope, a Democrat again de facto legalizes all illegal aliens in America.

YouTube screen grab.

Operation Destroy Immigration Laws begins with the fact that three-quarters of the judges to whom Trump’s legal challenges are assigned are Democrat appointees. This is forum shopping with a vengeance. These judges know their job: Ignore the Constitution, ignore the laws, and ignore the will of the people of the United States. The Democrat party wants illegal aliens, and the Democrat party shall have illegal aliens—especially, it seems, the most violent among them.

Of course, that violence is hidden from the useful idiots on the left. For example, New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristoff described Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia as an “innocent hostage.” There’s nothing “innocent” about Garcia. He’s an MS-13 gang member who illegally entered the US. He was originally spared immediate deportation only because he convinced a judge that, if he were returned to El Salvador, rival gang members might kill him.

At the Supreme Court level, in its decision saying that James Boasberg (a fanatic Democrat activist masquerading as a judge) lacked jurisdiction to force the Trump administration to bring home the Tren de Aragua members sent to El Salvador, the Court stripped away the President’s unique power to designate people as deportable enemy aliens under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. It held, instead, that every single person whom the president designates as an alien enemy is entitled to challenge that designation in court.

Most recently, the issue of the illegal aliens to whom Biden granted mass parole came before Indira Talwani, another Democrat activist in judge’s garb. Talwani held that, while Biden was fully entitled to give ex post facto amnesty to illegal immigrants who don’t want to live in their admittedly nasty home countries (i.e., not fleeing genocide or death), Trump must give every single one of those illegal aliens an individual hearing. Jonathan Turley understands the end game here:

If Judge Talwani prevails, individual determinations of half a million cases would be an overwhelming burden on the Administration and easily run out the time granted under the program for these individuals. Indeed, for many of the individuals, the appellate process could exceed that period. The court is not weighing the harshness of the decision but the president’s discretion in making such a decision. Judge Talwani suggests that, once created by President Biden, the program cannot be curtailed or shortened by President Trump. That question could very well find itself on the Supreme Court’s ever-lengthening docket.

I’ll leave my conclusion to Stephen Miller, who says what I want to say, only better:

Biden imported 15M+ illegals in 4 years.



Democrats believe each alien should get a lengthy federal trial before being sent back.



After we scour the country to find them.



Because they are all evading arrest.



A typical trial would take months to complete.



Not counting… — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 13, 2025