Bukele has done a great job

It's not a scientific survey, but everyone I've met from El Salvador agrees that President Nayib Bukele is doing a good job. People like leaders who keep their streets safe.

In other words, President Bukele was a superstar down there long before he took our criminals. This is from Katie Pavlich:

After a visit from Secretary of State Marco Rubio in February, Bukele agreed to accept illegal immigrants in the U.S. for imprisonment in his country. Bukele has an 80 percent approval rating after winning a landslide election and cracking down on crime. "[Bukele] continues with full cooperation on the returning of Salvadorans who find themselves illegally in the United States and welcome them back home, and that’s already existing and that will continue. But second, he has agreed to accept for deportation any illegal alien in the United States who is a criminal from any nationality, be they MS-13 or Tren de Aragua, and house them in his jails. And third, he has offered to house in his jails dangerous American criminals in custody in our country, including those of U.S. citizenship and legal residents. No country’s ever made an offer of friendship such as this," Rubio said at the time. "You can think about it: any unlawful immigrant, illegal immigrant in the United States who’s a dangerous criminal -- MS-13, Tren de Aragua, whatever it may be -- he has offered his jails so we can send them here and he will put them in his jails. And he’s also offered to do the same for dangerous criminals currently in custody and serving their sentences in the United States, even if they’re U.S. citizens or legal residents. We are just profoundly grateful," he continued.

Grateful indeed.

The best part of President Bukele is how he has turned his country around. It wasn't long ago that violence was a day in the life of everyone who lived in El Salvador. Now, it's not that way, a huge victory for a man who understands that safe streets protect people and businesses operating there.

Talk to any citizen of El Salvador and don't be surprised if they love him. Of course, I'm sure that someone doesn't agree with me or will make the case that Bukele is a ruthless dictator. These people are entitled to their opinion, but the facts don't support that:

Not all nations had published their 2024 annual homicide totals, but the 1.9 homicides per 100,000 in population that Bukele said had been achieved would put it below what any Latin American country had reported in 2023. El Salvador’s official total does not include the killings of five suspected gang members in shootouts with security forces. In March 2022, El Salvador’s notoriously powerful street gangs killed 62 people in a matter of hours. The congress granted Bukele’s administration a requested “state of exception” to crack down on the gangs that included suspending some Constitutional rights and giving police more powers to arrest and hold suspects.

Keep it up, President Bukele. You are doing a great job for your countrymen.

