Kilmar Angel, you're no angel to me

As it turned out, Senator Chris Van Hollen did not meet with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador. The senator met with Vice President Felix Ulloa and got "no" for an answer. I guess he won't fly back his "constituent" who was actually a man living in Maryland illegally, and that's not the definition of a constituent.

Kilmar's story has puzzled me from day one. This is a man living in the country illegally who did not respect a deportation notice. Normally, that's all you need to get deported. A judge gave him "due process" and he got a deportation letter. Why is this even an issue?

Kilmar's story gets more complicated the longer you read it. First, check this out from Tennessee:

The Tennessee Star learned on Wednesday that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an alleged member of the Central American gang Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) who was deported to El Salvador under President Donald Trump amid legal action claiming the removal was by mistake, was suspected of being engaged in human trafficking by a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officer who detained him in December 2022, leading the THP to contact the FBI for guidance. Within two hours, the FBI ultimately requested the THP release Garcia and the passengers in his vehicle. THP complied with the request.

The Star learned from sources familiar with the incident that Abrego Garcia was stopped for an unknown reason on December 6, 2022, and that the THP officer responsible for the stop immediately discovered Abrego Garcia was transporting seven passengers, with eight individuals inside the vehicle.

During a nearly two-hour traffic stop, the THP officer determined that Abrego Garcia (pictured above) was operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s license and began searching for information about him.

It's quite a story.

What was he doing in Tennessee driving without a license and transporting people? Maybe he was giving some tourists from his homeland a tour of Elvis' home.

Then we learned that Kilmar punches and we don't mean boxing. This is the story:

A now-deported illegal alien accused of being an MS-13 gang member that was living illegally in Maryland has a record of being a "violent" repeat wife beater, according to court records filed in a Prince George’s County, Maryland, district court by his wife.

Fox News obtained the written domestic violence allegations filed in court against 29-year-old Kilmar Abrego Garcia by his wife, Jennifer Vasquez, in 2021.

So there you have it. He drives in Tennessee without a license and beats his wife. He has been without papers for a while. And he didn't respect a deportation letter from a judge. Honestly, who cares about the MS-13 anymore? He may be or not be a member of the gang but all the other stuff is enough to get him deported.

So Kilmar Angel, you're no angel to me. Enjoy your time back home.

Image: U.S. Senate