Hamas can no longer afford to pay for its pot-bellied terrorists -report

The most effective way to destroy an enemy is to bankrupt him.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, that seems to be happening to Hamas:

BREAKING!!



According to the Wall St. Journal, Hamas is so deep in financial collapse, it can no longer afford to pay its fighters or government staff—salaries have been cut off entirely.



So Israel is taking land away from Hamas, choking them financially, taking out its… pic.twitter.com/EpPwuPbGZO — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) April 17, 2025

It's probably more than one factor -- among them, spending billions on warfare and war infrastructure, such as tunnels, depriving the local infrastructure of investment, plus a lot of stealing by the elites who live in comically stereotypical luxury in various places of exile.

But more likely, it's President Trump cutting off USAID funding as leftists around the world have cried 'starving children' and the press has reported impending catastrophe.

Here is who is getting some catastrophe:

TERROR: Who knew that the easiest way to defeat Hamas was to shutdown USAID? Evidently even terrorists won't work for free. The US provided as much as 70% of the funding for the Palestinians and their fighters and with it gone they can't pay their soldiers or leaders. pic.twitter.com/hJxBFsrnph — @amuse (@amuse) April 17, 2025

The end of UNRWA funding has got to be having an impact, too.

All I can think of are those images of well-fed pot-bellied terrorists surrendering to miltary-fit Israeli troops, and Leslie Stahl of 60 Minutes asking a former Israeli hostage of Hamas if her terrorist captors were as starved of food as she was.

Gravy train's over, terrorists. President Trump promised these terrorists 'hell to pay' if they didn't release their hostages during his campaign, and rather than MOABs, he may have meant this, which has got to be an even bigger 'hell' to them than they imagined.

