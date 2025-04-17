Karmelo Anthony is OJ Simpson all over again

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for an ad-free experience and access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

If history is any indication, justice will not be blind—Karmelo Anthony is O.J. Simpson all over again.

At this point, Karmelo Anthony’s family has raised more than $450,000 on the back of his crime (which reminds me to never use GiveSendGo again). They’re praising him, acting like he’s a victim who suffering under an unjust legal system:

Karmelo, as a 17-year-old, is learning that when you kill in anger, you get a new house, a new car, a full security team, and hero status. No wonder he stabbed someone. His family is celebrating him. There is no accountability.



This is where we’re at in 2025. pic.twitter.com/6mEjQR50G6 — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) April 16, 2025

A quick scroll through the fundraiser’s comments reveals that a sizable portion of the black community agrees, saying this is what the “colonizers” get—let’s be honest, they didn’t know or use that term until the white leftist academics started propagandizing with it—and noting that the FBA is behind him “no matter what.” (FBA stands for Foundational Black Americans—but not foundational black Americans like Thomas Sowell, Walter E. Williams, or Wanjiru Njoya because FBA is a progressive socio-political movement that forms black identity around the long-abolished system of slavery.)

“No matter” if Karmelo is guilty as sin, “no matter” if video comes out showing that the stabbing of Austin Metcalf is even more heinous and murderous than we already think it is, and “no matter” if Karmelo goes on to live a life of crime—he’s got their support, because to a decent portion of the black population, Karmelo Anthony on the defense is all about race, and it’s all just “payback” to the “honkeys,” another term seen frequently used across online spaces in regards to Austin Metcalf’s death at Anthony’s hands:

That boy got sent to Honkey Heaven 🤣🤣🤣 this ain’t the 50s lmao .. Karmelo Anthony A Hero — EDTWT (@LiveLikeIt__) April 5, 2025

Now where have we seen this before?

Oh that’s right, on October 3, 1995 when a majority-black jury acquitted O.J. Simpson for crimes he so obviously committed.

Recall the moment that the verdict was announced, Lionel Cryer, one of the black male jurors, stood up and raised his fist in the black power stance; it was later revealed that Cryer was a “former” member of the Black Panther group.

the last time I saw it used and acknowledged in that context was the 90's and Lionel Cryer a juror gave OJ Simpson a black power fist as he left the courtroom after the verdict. He also claimed yes it was a black power fist. pic.twitter.com/cEUaQsU0V5 — 💫Agent Gary Seven💫 (@usjonny) June 18, 2020

Also recall juror Cassie Bess who said “90%” of the jury believed Simpson’s acquittal was “payback” for what happened to Rodney King. When asked if Bess believed this was morally “right,” Bess just shrugged nonchalantly, completely unconcerned with the disgusting lack of justice for Simpson’s victims. Simpson was going to walk, “no matter” what the evidence and testimonies proved.

How are Bess’s sentiments any different from the hordes of black Americans today rallying behind another murderer, all while announcing their support is specifically because honkeys deserve a little payback?

Image from X.