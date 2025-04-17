A deplorable explains the animosity for Trump as he cleans up Biden’s messes

Many deplorables, being the competent people we are, have had the misfortune of being tasked with cleaning up a mess created by an incompetent coworker. The cleanup might involve unravelling the hairball of causation in an industrial accident investigation, or weighing the accusations and counteraccusations of a harassment allegation, or a million other potential crises du jour. But whatever the specific nature of the chaos, deplorables know that caution and patience are required.

Because as soon as they reveal their findings, the second-guessers rush in to carefully examine the efficacy and appropriateness of their methods and remedial actions. And suddenly the white-hot spotlight turns away from the incompetent whack job responsible for the mess and points directly toward the poor deplorable. And all too often, the deplorable gets sucked right into the very mess they were trying to fix, never to be heard from again.

This analogy is strikingly similar to what we’re witnessing today, with the messes of the Biden administration like offspring to rabbits—the number and scope of them will dazzle sane historians for millennia.

To name just three: Biden allowed ten million unvetted people into the country; spiked the national debt to a level that requires over a $1 trillion in interest payments per year; and allowed the Houthis to attack U.S. warships 174 times and disrupt a trade route through which 30% of global container trade moves.

Then, in walked the Trump administration, burdened, as all deplorables are, by their sanity in an increasingly insane age, and focused themselves upon fixing Biden’s messes. And the Democrat media (DEMedia), very aware of how to weaponize the second-guessing game (or armchair quarterbacking), turned the spotlight away from Biden and shined it double bright on Trump’s every remedial move.

Suddenly the insanity of letting millions rush through our borders is overshadowed by the fate of one “Maryland father.” Recklessly allowing the national debt to balloon to $36 trillion is forgotten as the fate of Big Bird now hangs in the balance with talk of cutting PBS funding. And attempts to reverse Biden’s love affair with the Houthis and actually stop their brazen attacks are eclipsed by the inclusion of a reporter on a group chat.

You wouldn’t think DEMedia’s second-guessing tactic would work. But it is, and Trump’s overall approval rating is dropping.

New media denizens are forever assuring us that the power of DEMedia is gone and the spell it held over the country is finally broken. But it’s not true. They still control the narrative because the new media can’t resist furiously and interminably refuting DEMedia’s lies about the efficacy and appropriateness of Trump’s remedial actions. And by so doing, the new media amplifies and spreads the lies to their own, much larger audience.

But Trump is wise to DEMedia’s game and stiff-arms their attempts to shift the spotlight away from Biden’s chaotic wake by giving their trapdoor questions short shrift and getting on with fixing the problems. The new media would be wise to follow Trump’s lead and ignore DEMedia as it plays its reindeer games with its ever-evaporating audience.

