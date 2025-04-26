IRS firepower: Actions speak louder than words

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) has revealed that employees of the Internal Revenue Service owe about $50 million in back taxes. The problem extends far beyond the IRS: In Fiscal Year 2021, the IRS found that 149,000 federal employees owed about $1.5 billion in unpaid taxes.

Let’s bear that in mind while looking at the amount of firepower the IRS can deploy. In 2020, they had 2,100 “special agents,” who carry firearms and are fully trained to use them. These are law enforcement officers against tax evaders.

They inventoried nearly 4,500 firearms, including 15 “submachine guns” (probably M-16 or M-4 automatic rifles) and 539 long-barreled guns (presumably AR-15s and a few semi-auto shotguns). They also had 5 million rounds of ammo, which should be more than enough.

Starting in January 2021, the POC/LGBTQ committee that was operating Joe Biden like a Muppet started accumulating a much larger arsenal for the IRS. The budget line for more guns and ammo totaled over $10 million over the next three years.

Then the Muppeteers asked for an expansion of the IRS by 85,000 employees. Certainly that number included several thousand special agents.

Let me help with the math on this: They wanted enough trained manpower, guns, and ammo to equip nine or ten infantry battalions. If they added some artillery, that’s an entire division.

Remember, we’re talking about an agency whose weapons of choice should be calculators and Excel spreadsheets. There are only a few dozen law enforcement agencies in the world with that kind of firepower that are not Chinese, including the FBI, DEA, ATF, and U.S. Marshals.

Meanwhile, all the real infantry battalions in the U.S. Army and Marines were getting DIE sensitivity training and Drag Queen Story Hour, and reducing their carbon footprints.

Actions speak 1,000 times louder than words. The Muppeteers never had any intention of ever going to war against Iran, the terrorist groups it sponsors, China, North Korea, or any other enemy of the United States.

They intended to jack up taxes through the roof and launch them into orbit on activities that Republicans typically engage in, make deadbeat Democrats’ typical activities tax-free, and go to war against any Republicans who refused to pay higher taxes.

Change my mind.

Jim Davis is an I.T. specialist and paralegal, with degrees in political science and statistical analysis: the underpinning of all science. His work has appeared in Newsmax and Daily Caller. You can find him as RealProfessor219 on Rumble.

