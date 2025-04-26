A new ‘spur-of-the-moment’ leftist protest planned for May Day!

You’ve seen them out on the streets and in the cities where Democrats dominate the landscape. Anti-liberty leftists these days have devolved back down to kvetching about nothing, with a variety of signs, hoping something will stick. But none of their chants makes any sense, and none of their complaints are catching the imagination. They’re down to referring to an illegal-alien MS-13 gang member as a “Maryland man” or “Maryland father” because nothing they’ve thrown up against the wall has stuck.

And they wouldn’t be leftists if they didn’t project the Hitler slur in every other news story. Everyone should know by now that leftists never apologize or account for their old lies; they merely make up something new and move on. That’s their version of “progress.”

Naturally, they’ve been out in force, nonsensically referring to a man reducing the size and scope of the government as a “dictator” and the new Hitler.

That brings us to May Day:

With every meeting the size of the audience increased and by the time Hitler appeared at the Clou restaurant center there were 5000 present. The occasion was a closed celebration of the Marxist holiday, May Day, and the Fuhrer began like a Lenin: “We are socialists, we are enemies of today’s capitalistic economic system for the exploitation of the economically weak, with its unfair salaries, with its unseemly evaluation of a human being according to wealth and property instead of responsibility and performance, and we are determined to destroy this system under all conditions.”

The many quotations on that same subject obliterate one of the left’s biggest lies, and their widespread existence is one reason the leftists’ lies are running on fumes these days.

Curiously, the Nazis also voiced a slogan that is perfectly at home with the left. This was a new labor code inaugurated in connection with the May Day observance. From the New York Times:

NAZIS INAUGURATE LABOR CODE TODAY; “The Common Good Before the Good of the Individual” Is Slogan of New System. STATUS OF JEWS AN ISSUE Law Says They May Be “Leaders” in Their Businesses, but Public Opinion Protests Wireless to THE NEW YORK TIMES. May 1, 1934 BERLIN, April 30. — The new Nazi labor code with its system of “leaders and followers, confidential shop councils, courts of honor and labor trustees” goes into effect tomorrow. In connection with the May Day observance, the “leaders and followers” will take an oath to serve loyally under the slogan, “The Common Good Before the Good of the Individual.”

Raise your hand if you could easily imagine leftists parroting that pablum without knowing that it was originally in German. Both cadres of leftists pulled out all the stops in celebrating their socialist “holiday.”

Coincidently, the nation’s socialists are also going to be out on the streets next Thursday and Saturday in their next “spur-of-the-moment” pre-planned protest. Yes, nothing says spontaneity quite like events that are planned out behind closed doors and then communicated to the astroturf in advance. You might ask, how can they afford to do this on a weekday? Don’t they have jobs? We’ll let you think that over for yourself, because their main unvoiced complaint is that taxpayer dollars are no longer flowing to organizations that fund such extravaganzas.

It’s relatively easy to trace back the preparation and planning for these ever so spontaneous protest marches. That’s the beauty of the Wayback Machine: It even color-codes what has taken place in the weeks and sometimes months leading up to these “spur-of-the-moment” events. The initial links will usually be restricted to a select few — an oligarchy, to coin a phrase — and then, later on, when they need to get the word out to as many as possible, the pages will be opened up for all to see. This can be pretty useful because it will give everyone a heads-up on places to avoid.

At this point, it’s almost become comical to see how tattered the left’s National Socialist lie has become. You’ll find that leftists will usually drop this little stink bomb on social media as their parting distraction shot, much like a skunk raising its tail and letting loose. They won’t stick around to defend their lie, because they have nothing to back it up, and they never actually had a case — it was just a bunch of half-baked opinions and bloviation.

So, as they keep this up, we’ll just do more research and add more similarities to the list, because the nation’s left is far more like that other nation’s socialists than the pro-freedom right. The Original Social Justice Warrior wasn’t known for his humor, and in general, leftists suffer the same malady, especially in the sense that they can’t seem to meme. But Joseph Goebbels praised FDR and the New Deal. The left has pushed price controls and politics into every aspect of life, just like the National Socialists, so they should be cautious in continuing their constant lies. People are waking up to the fact that National Socialism and leftism are very similar.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Pxhere.