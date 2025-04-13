Impatiently waiting for the Trump team in Oregon

O.K., where are Bondi, Patel, Homan, and others?

Here in Oregon, Gov. Tina Kotek and Attorney General Dan Rayfield are publicly telling all Oregon citizens that they will not comply with the Trump administration's rules.

They have declared Oregon a sanctuary state.

Washington County, where I live, has declared itself a sanctuary county, and most, if not all, cities around Oregon have declared themselves sanctuary cities.

So, with all of this sanctuary declaration going on in Oregon, my question is, where is the federal response?

I have yet to see anybody from the Trump administration say or do anything to respond to these direct challenges from Oregon's elected officials about sanctuary declarations.

DEI is still in schools, men are still competing in women sports.

It is almost like the federal government doesn’t or can’t cross the Rocky Mountains and deal with Oregon and its wokesterly stated resistance to all things Trump.

Oregon is a small state with about 4 million people, Oregon needs and receives massive federal funding.

I have not seen any massive defunding of Oregon by the federal government even as the Oregonian elected officials promote and continue all of the things Trump wants stopped.

Being a small state, Oregon will not be the problem California is, the policies needed to bring Oregon into compliance with the Trump administration's goals will not require a huge army of ICE or FBI, it could be seen as a small test case for cleaning up the swamp.

Yet hello, hello, anyone out there? All we hear is the same defiant rhetoric from the governor and the Oregon attorney general.



I watched the Trump cabinet meeting and all of the agency heads talking about what they are doing or going to do.

I was especially interested listening to Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Immigration czar Tom Homan and what they said.

Their statements seem to be one hundred and eighty degrees from what the Oregon elected officials are saying and doing.

We're waiting for them in this target-rich environment. Please come to Oregon!



John Woods is a father, husband, veteran, activist, certified action range shooter, and delegate to the state Oregon Republican Party.

Image: Brady Knoll via Pexels (cropped) // Pexels License