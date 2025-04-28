How to remove unruly leftists from Republican town halls

At a recent Byron Donalds (R-FL) town hall, a leftist interloper rudely interrupted the heated but civil conversation. While we thrive on robust debate, intellectual interactions interrupted by hyperventilating leftists are intolerable.

Donalds demonstrated patience, but for the sake of decorum in the forum he was compelled to have the preposterous protester removed after several warnings. Still, the hysterical protester was beyond reason, and continued to scream, ruining any chance for civil interaction and leaving onlookers aghast.

Eventually, she was ushered out by law enforcement, but still allowed more dignity than she deserved as she continued yelling incoherently.

The essential purpose of town hall meetings is to elicit courteous and vibrant communication between citizens and their elected officials. That’s something that the narcissistic protester (trying to elevate her views and issues above other constituents) ruined. While one may appreciate the benign methods law enforcement used to remove her, it makes one wonder: Is there a better way to remove raging ragamuffins?

It can take a long time to shuffle them off once they have disrupted proceedings. The method used in the Byron Donalds town hall essentially gave the protester an unwelcome platform to continue her ranting and raving for an interminable period as she slowly exited under her own steam.

I suppose the audience could chant “USA, USA, USA,” to drown out her shrieks, but how about denying the dignity of a gentle police escort when protesters lack impulse control and are incapable of rational discourse? For the benefit of more respectful attendees, how about entrapping the misbehaving leftists in a net, then carrying them out in the undignified manner they deserve? Representative Donalds gave several warnings to his recent town hall intruder, but they fell on deaf ears. Perhaps they would perk up if the specter of ignominious ejection loomed?

An improvised version of a net gun could prove quite useful. They are effective for wild animals, so they should also work well on wild Dems (who probably have less consciousness). Instead of indulging ill-mannered protesters with a dignified escort from the hall, just envelop them in a restraining net. Aiming is easy, so just tell innocent bystanders to allow some space, then give a good zap. Then, pick up (or drag carefully) like the piece of slovenly baggage they are and dump them unceremoniously in the gutter outside.

That’s it! No point in a bunch of wasteful paperwork to apprehend and book them (they’d probably view that as a badge of honor) if they weren’t physically violent, spit, or perpetrate property damage. Posting conspicuous signs in high-profile venues notifying the public of the presence of such net guns may be more of a deterrent than a polite police escort. Being briefly entrapped, perhaps prostrate, upon removal from the public square may resonate longer amongst potential copycats, and dissuade them from social-media influencing and profiteering.

Some may raise “slippery slope” concerns, but we’re really just trying to protect the free speech of everyone else. Others may say, “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.” Maybe, but conservatives generally to have a developed and sharpened sense of self-awareness. Generally speaking, they tend to display discreet decorum even when disagreeing on emotionally-laden policies. By contrast, leftist protesters choose inappropriate behaviors that draw attention to themselves.

When that atrocious behavior warrants expulsion, let’s oblige them by entangling them in a net as twisted and knotted as their temperament. Net-net, that’s a win for all. Here’s what it may look like in an image generated by Google’s ImageFX:

Image generated by AI.