Democrats are out of control on terrorism and immigration

The leftists at the Associated Press recently reported on a Jihad attack conducted in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, long a hotbed of Jihadi activity.

The AP reported that “assailants indiscriminately fired at tourists visiting a beauty spot in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. Police said it was a ‘terror attack’ carried out by militants fighting against Indian rule near the disputed region’s resort town of Pahalgam.” The terrorists, believed to be operatives of The Resistance Front (TRF), used specific code names to mask their identities during the attack that killed 28 people, most of whom were tourists.

The Times of India reported: “Survivors recalled the attackers, dressed in Indian Army fatigues, demanded victims reveal their religion and recite Islamic verses before opening fire.”

The Jihadis were obviously intent upon killing only non-Muslims, in accord with the Quran’s command.

This appears to be standard operating procedure for many Islamic radicals.

I wonder if that’s why Democrats have such an affinity for Islamic Jihadists. There have been instances, such as in June of 2017, where radical progressives, the Democrats’ base, have asked if a group of people were Democrats or Republicans, and, upon receiving confirmation that they were Republicans, tried to assassinate them.

Of course, radical progressives have also tried to assassinate Donald Trump a number of times -- so far, thank God, to no avail.

“Are you Republican” seems to be their version of “Are you Jew?”

The Quran states that Muslims are to convert, enslave, or kill infidels. This seems to jibe with Democrats conducting the equivalent of Jihadist attacks on Republicans … and everyone else that doesn’t specifically swear fealty to them. (To progressives, everyone else is an infidel.) They are not particularly adept at converting, as they have no viable policies and are largely incapable of rational thought and the employment of a series of connected arguments leading to a persuasive conclusion. They do extensively try to effectively enslave others via punitive taxation, judicial tyranny, lawfare and a two-tiered justice system, and a host of other methods. As for killing, they often let their proxies do that for them, whether they be members of Antifa, BLM, certain Tesla protestors, or MS-13 or even just random crazies ‘inspired’ by the insane jingoism continually emanating from Democrats and their media sycophants and toadies.

For example, Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) recently appeared at a press conference outside the ICE Krome Detention Center in Miami, where she not only lamented the treatment and deportation of illegal immigrants, but said "I've been giving out the phone numbers to the House of Representatives and to the Senate."

Why?

She continued, "It's one number, that number you call, and you threaten them, and you say, 'This is wrong, this is not America, this is not what we stand for! We need a change!'"

That’s right, call those congresspeople, tell them what America is about as lawbreaking foreigners, and threaten them!

Just as Rep. Frederica Wilson, Rep. Maxine Waters, and Sen. Chuck Schumer -- among other Democrats -- implore you to do.

In a related development, illegal aliens with criminal convictions in Washington state may soon get an "expedited review" of their application for a pardon or commutation -- from the state’s governor -- thanks to a bill passed exclusively by Democrats.

This bill necessarily favors criminal illegal aliens over American citizens who have been convicted of a crime. The majority of law schools, lawyers, district attorneys, and judicial bodies are now nothing more than militantly Marxist dispensers of anti-Americanism and anti-justice.

Indeed, I often think there may be nothing more criminal than modern day legal theory. The rule of law has been tossed out in favor of the rule of judicial fiat/tyranny. And a two-tier (in)justice system. “Misgendering” someone is “hate speech” but vandalizing half a dozen Teslas or calling for actual violence against your political opponents is “free speech?”

If the vast majority of Americans don’t soon recognize who our real enemies are, we will no longer be the “land of the free.” Nor the “home of the brave.”

