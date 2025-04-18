Hawaii Supreme Court finds it trumps the U.S. Supreme Court

In a remarkable — not to say preposterous and invalid — decision, the Hawaii Supreme Court recently tossed out decades of Supreme Court precedent in its ruling that found no state constitutional right to carry a firearm.

The Aloha State’s highest court ignored three landmark Second Amendment Supreme Court decisions, declaring that the U.S. Supreme Court “handpicks history to make its own rules.”

Which is, of course, precisely what the Hawaii Supreme Court did in its finding.

The Aloha State court’s decision reversed a lower court ruling that dismissed charges against Christopher Wilson for carrying a gun unregistered in the state, which Wilson correctly argued infringed on his Second Amendment rights.

Incredibly, the court’s ruling stated, “Conventional interpretive modalities and Hawaii’s historical tradition of firearm regulation rule out an individual right to keep and bear arms.” The court further stated that it rejects the “founding era’s” understanding of the Constitution, going so far as to quote a line from the cable T.V. series The Wire: “The thing about the old days, they the old days.”

“Conventional interpretive modalities?”

Say what?! In averring that the court rejects the “founding era’s” understanding of the Constitution, which was written in the founding era, the 50th State’s Supreme Court has cavalierly tossed out the law of all the land, using a line from a fictional television show for its support.

Amazing.

But wait, there’s more.

The ruling also stated, “As the world turns, it makes no sense for contemporary society to pledge allegiance to the founding era’s culture, realities, laws, and understanding of the Constitution.”

The ruling continued: “The ‘spirit of Aloha’ clashes with a federally-mandated lifestyle that lets citizens walk around with deadly weapons during day-to-day activities. The history of the Hawaiian Islands does not include a society where armed people move about the community to possibly combat the deadly aims of others.” And finally, “A free-wheeling right to carry guns in public degrades other constitutional rights.”

All this, as if crime were unknown in Hawaii now.

If individual states are to disavow understanding of the Constitution and its laws, absolute chaos will ensue, to the extent it would render the Union ungovernable — if not moot. The ruling is, in essence, a declaration of an intent to go rogue, to secede from any federal control whatsoever, at least when the mood strikes the court.

The court came right out and said it doesn’t believe Hawaiians should have the right to effectively “combat the deadly aims of others,” though never addressing how Second Amendment rights could possibly “degrade other constitutional rights.”

The kicker, of course, is the ‘finding’ that the Constitution and its Bill of Rights clashes with the “Spirit of Aloha.”

I’m almost speechless, an occurrence many thought impossible.

What if the Minnesota Supreme Court were to say ‘Minnesota nice’ supersedes U.S. Supreme Court rulings and the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution? Or the Wisconsin Supreme Court states that the ‘spirit of the cheesehead’ takes precedence over the Supreme Court of the United States? Pennsylvania is the Quaker State, perhaps its Supreme Court will decide that the ‘spirit of non-violence’ overrules any silly old Constitutional amendment any day, even if the Constitution was ratified by the states and has been the supreme law of the land for 238 years. Might the California Supreme Court decide that ‘California cool’ trumps SCOTUS rulings?

Chaos. Where the hell does this stop? A house divided cannot stand.

Will a state soon cite its history and ‘spirit’ in effectively repealing, say, the Thirteenth or Nineteenth Amendments inside its borders?! This is insanity.

The nation is being summarily destroyed by rogue, unelected judges … and the Democrats who agree with them will say this judicial fiat is necessary “to save our democracy.” How could anyone say that with a straight face?! Maybe they mean “their democracy” like they believe in “their truth?” In “their democracy,” the will of the majority is ignored so the radical minority can get its way all the time.

But objective truth, like true evil, does exist. And their preferred form of government is not democracy. It is tyranny.

And that clashes with the ‘Spirit of America.’

Image: Grok, via X, aI-generated illustration