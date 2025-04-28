George Santos never should have happened

Surely every conservative remembers George Santos, the “moderate” homosexual who decided to run for Congress as a Republican, from a swing district on Long Island.

Surprisingly, he won.

A very large part of his appeal to the voters of that district was his impressive resume. He said he used to work for both Goldman Sachs and Citibank. He said he graduated from Baruch College, where he played on the men’s volleyball team.

None of that was true. But nobody bothered to do any vetting. For Long Island Republicans, he looked like a dream come true: a good-looking young Latino, poised to win a district for the GOP that few people thought any true conservative could win.

It turned out to be too good to be true. And if it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

In December 2023, after Santos was implicated in several fraudulent schemes, he was expelled from Congress.

On Friday, April 25 he was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison, as Daily Wire reported

Santos, 36, pleaded guilty last year to committing wire fraud and aggravated identity theft while also admitting he “filed fraudulent FEC reports, embezzled funds from campaign donors, charged credit cards without authorization, stole identities, obtained unemployment benefits through fraud, and lied in reports to the House of Representatives,” per a Department of Justice press release

For the Republican Party, this is an unforced error. This is shameful. All candidates have to be vetted, particularly federal level candidates. The local Republican Party organizations really dropped the ball here.

Santos is a homosexual. He’s also very “moderate.” When vetting candidates for potential financial contributions, all Republicans and conservative PACs should see that as Strike One and Strike Two. A little background checking on his allegations about working for Goldman Sachs, or graduating from Baruch College, should have produced Strike Three.

Instead, Santos convinced a lot of Republicans to give him a lot of money. A real conservative wouldn’t be going to prison right now, because he never would have committed such crimes in the first place.

I’m writing this in the middle of the afternoon on April 25. Without even looking at any of the news coverage about it besides DW, we can rely on propaganda bureaus like the New York Times and Washington Post to write headlines like “House Republican Sentenced To 87 Months For Fraud.” And it’ll be on Page A1, above the fold.

If he had been in the Democrat party where he belonged, his party affiliation never would have been mentioned — or they would have mentioned it in paragraph 20 of a 22-paragraph article, after the jump to page A14, below the fold.

We can also expect MSNBC, CBS, ABC, PBS, NPR and CNN to make this their lead story on the evening news, and also breathlessly mention the fact that he is a Republican in the first sentence that they read on the air, with a Rachel Maddow smirk. If he had been a Democrat, they wouldn’t have mentioned that at all.

None of the above propaganda bureaus will mention the fact that Santos is a lawless pro-illegal immigrant homosexual. That contradicts their narrative.

Maybe I’m wrong, but probably not.