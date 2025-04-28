German government failed to properly screen a whopping 88% of Afghan migrants

According to a report from Thomas Brooke at Remix News, the German government failed to properly screen and vet a whopping 88% of Afghan “refugees” entering the nation. That number equates to seven out of eight individuals—from a notoriously violent, anarchic, and backwards nation—being admitted into the German public without the appropriate background checks.

But that 88% isn’t a figure in relation to a trivial whole; the German people are dealing with tens of thousands of unvetted third world foreigners:

Over 31,000 Afghans, including family members, reportedly arrived without complete security checks, the report claims, revealing major security lapses in Germany’s handling of the Afghan admission program.

Brooke reports that the government was peddling a story about these imported admissions being “former collaborators with the German army” but in reality, “only a fraction of those on board these flights met these criteria” for being considered employees (or family members of employees) of the German armed forces.

A lying, scheming leftist government betrays its charge, threatens the safety and security of its citizenry, and manufactures the toppling of the societal order traditionally seen in the West.

And, the AfD’s popularity surges again. Here’s this, from just three days ago:

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has topped a national poll for the first time, prompting the popular Bild newspaper to carry the headline: ‘AfD breaks the magic barrier’. The poll put the AfD on 26% and the Christian democratic CDU/CSU on 25%.

And, speaking in terms of pure data, it’s worth noting that Afghan migrants or “refugees” are the most prone to violent sexual crime. Cheryl Benard, a humanitarian who’d worked with refugees for decades, penned an explosive exposé in 2017 about the reality of the situation, painfully identifying Afghan imports as “predators,” dispelling the progressive narrative that the staggering increase in sexual assault was just a clash of culture and “ultraconservative” Muslims who saw Western immodesty as an invitation.

It’s also worth noting that Pakistan continues to make headlines for expelling Afghan refugess—considering that both nations are majority Sunni Muslim, it’s a bit eye-catching, to say the least.

When even Pakistan doesn’t want its Afghan neighbors, maybe Germany should take a hint as to why.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.