From 'Trump is Hitler' to dark woke?

The good news is that the Democrats have finally figured out that calling Trump "Hitler" is a loser. The bad news is that they are switching to "dark woke," a new strategy based on throwing everything they have at the President. Here it goes:

"Resistance" Democrats are starting to abandon civil politics in favor of a new provocative and combative "dark woke," a new report says. The term "dark woke" refers to an online meme that gained popularity in January amid President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Under the "#darkwoke" tag, left-leaning X users share jokes and memes delighting in or wishing for the suffering of Trump supporters. Though the term is largely an online phenomenon, some members of the Democratic Party are beginning to see some benefits to the "crass" and "rude" attitude. "Republicans have essentially put Democrats in a respectability prison," Bhavik Lathia, a communications consultant and former digital director for the Wisconsin Democratic Party, told the New York Times on Monday. "There is an extreme imbalance in strategy that allows Republicans to say stuff that really grabs voters’ attention, where we’re stuck saying boring pablum. I see this as a strategic shift within Democratic messaging -- I’m a big fan of ‘dark woke.’"

So it's dark woke now! It looks like the face of this new movement is Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a lady who represents the one district in the Dallas-Ft Worth area that everybody wants to move out of. Just take a car ride around the district and tell me if that's where you want to settle down. Texas is leading the nation in relocations but no one is looking for a property in that district.

The Democrats think that "dark woke" will make it easier for them to communicate with young people and recover all those votes that they used to count on election day.

Time will tell, but using four-letter words to talk about Trump and Musk is probably not going to turn their fate around. Recent polls show that the party leadership has reached a historic low. I hope that the Democrats don't interpret those "lows" as not using enough bad words or turning up their name calling. My guess is that people who will buy into that new approach are already voting for them.

David Hogg, the DNC #2 who started this conversation, is right about one thing. The party is not doing well when poll after poll shows approval ratings in the 20s.

So wait for Jasmine and the gang to unleash profanity and whatever else they come up with. Will it work? Probably not, but I hope that we sit back and let them have the microphones for a while. Let them talk because the country needs to see what the other side is all about, i.e. nothing of substance.

