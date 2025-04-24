So Trump was right all along to use the Alien Enemies Act on Venezuela's state-linked Tren de Aragua

President Trump has taken a lot of flak for using the Alien Enemies Act on transnational organized criminal groups, including Venezuela's Tren de Aragua prison gang.

Now he's been proven right all along, as a recent FBI report finds that yes, Tren de Aragua has served as a Venezuelan state agent, whose mission in the U.S. to create chaos and criminality is indistinguishable from its same mission back in Venezuela, where it serves as the death squads for this death-squad regime.

And while death squad may sound extreme so some, anyone who has watched what is going on in Venezuela for the past 20 years knows that the regime commonly uses criminal gangs to intimidate the public, members of whom might go protesting against them if they didn't. That's how they 'control' the public, and like the Soros district attorneys, they don't enforce crime for this very reason. We have known and observed this for years as Venezuela has slid downhill.

Venezuela's shantytowns are at the root of this style of ruling; gangs rule the lawless frontiers circing the cities, and the government pays the gangs, not the cops, to maintain 'order' and it doesn't take long for the orders to become political, including telling people how they are to vote with no ballot secrecy.

What's more, the death-squad activity has gotten very raw and obvious there, with extrajudicial killings so numerous even the United Nations admitted that this is precisely what is going on. I wrote about that here.

Since 2019, when I wrote that, they have taken their show on the road:

And this:

And as the FBI report finds, they are bringing it here:

Why wouldn't they? They killed dissidents in Chile, taking advantage of that country's do-nothing left-wing government, which permitted open borders, now that they've got their game polished, they'll take it here.

This is one evil enemy, brought in to kill others, not just dissidents, but very much a threat to Americans.

They already are through organized street crime:

This is what we're up against



And their tentacles extend into the U.S. judiciary, and quite likely, the legislative bodies and the government itself:

Now the FBI finds that they have a close governmental link to the Venezuelan government, which is a narcostate whose top leaders are also drug lords. It all makes sense. And if we don't stop this political mission through the Alien Enemies Act, we are very likely to succumb to their reign of terror, as if we wanted it that way.

We often mull the insanity of Venezuela making itself Cuba's colony, given that the former nation was once large and self-sufficient, and the latter has been a beggar state since the Castro takeover, famous only for its oppression. Now we face the specter of the U.S. becoming Venezuela's colony if this group -- which serves as a death squad for the regime at home and in other countries is not swept out and jailed. One can only hope that the courts understand this if they have not been already corrupted. This is as great a national security threat as any we already have and Trump was right to use that act to shut this monstrosity down. We should not be importing foreign death squads into this country.

