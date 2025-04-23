Fredi Otto, the new Greta Thunberg

With darling Greta Thunberg going off script by promoting the destruction of Israel, the Left needed a new poster child for their cause of climate change. It’s not that the Left had any objection to Greta’s newfound enthusiasm for killing Jews, they just thought she had too much on her plate. They have now pressed Fredi Otto into service as the new mascot for climate catastrophism.

Fredi is more than just a substitute for Greta; she is an upgrade. Whereas Greta was a functional retard, Fredi holds impressive credentials, including a PhD in philosophy of science from the Free University of Berlin. Needless to say, she is no Karl Popper, but the editors at The Guardian see her as such and swoon in her presence. Moreover, she has that edgy hipster look that makes her perfect for the cover of their magazine.

She specializes in a form of climate alchemy called attribution analysis. With it she can tell you wondrous facts about weather events. For example, she will tell you with absolute certainty that between 12% and 22% of additional rainfall fell on Houston during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. She is part of a cottage industry providing cargo cult science, which her clients use to fleece guilt-ridden donors. Cargo cult science is a term coined by physicist Richard Feynman, referring to scientific practices that superficially resemble true scientific investigation but lack essential integrity and critical self-reflection. It draws an analogy to cargo cults observed in Melanesia, where indigenous people mimicked Western behaviors in the hope of replicating the arrival of goods.

However, Fredi is not satisfied with revolutionizing climate science, she also wants to be in the vanguard of climate justice, which is what the climate movement is all about anyway. She sees it as her mission to redress inequality by dismantling patriarchal and colonial structures, which prevent the serious pursuit of climate protection.

I think we will see Fredi’s face around more often as the Left touts her as the new Greta Thunberg. She may even rise to the level of celebrity status that Greta commanded as long as she is careful not to start spouting off about the destruction of the State of Israel.

Image: Stefanie Loos / re:publica, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, cropped.