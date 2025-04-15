Championing the MS-13ers

Recently, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) has taken a break from championing pay raises for government employees and establishing a green bank to help his friends in the renewables industry—he is now backing the release and return of deported illegal migrant gang members from El Salvadoran prisons. I know how wildly popular that cause may be with members of the latte-sipping liberal class in which the Senator is firmly ensconced, but does it resonate with anyone else?

Let’s ask the people of the nation that have suffered the most at the hands of these criminal gangs—I am referring to El Salvador. In an amazing turnaround, the nation freed itself from gang overlordship and locked these criminals away in mountaintop redoubts to make sure they never enslave the populace again. El Salvador went from being the murder capital of the world to being safer than Sweden. To be fair, that’s not a great comparison because Sweden has become uncharacteristically dangerous in recent years, but it has been a stunning transformation for El Salvador.

Sen. Hollen wanted a meeting with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele during his recent visit to the United States, not to discuss his success in ridding the El Salvadoran society of its criminal element and how the U.S. might emulate it, but instead to discuss how the U.S. might retrieve some of the darling MS-13ers who were recently flown to El Salvador. For a leader, like Bukele, who recently waged an existential battle for the soul of his country against these animals, the Senator’s request must have seemed insane.

To our cultural elites, no policy is too crazy or unsound if it supports their narrative that the Trump administration is out of control. After actively encouraging third world inhabitants to ignore our border and resettle here in a cynical attempt to remake the demographics of the nation, Sen. Hollen has no moral standing. So let him go back to obsessing about transgenderism and leave the serious business of ensuring that the American people are safe to others.

