As predicted, AOC is clearly running for president

Here at American Thinker, we predicted that AOC is a real possibility as the 2028 Democrat party presidential candidate. Yesterday, AOC made it plain that she thinks so, too.

AOC’s appeal to the left is obvious: She’s female, glib, telegenic, well-recognized, vaguely Hispanic, antisemitic, and a truly leftist ideologue. Bernie Sanders rightly sees her as the bridge between his old-fashioned class warfare and the new multi-culti warfare, both vehicles for the Marxist overthrow of the West. That’s why the two of them have been appearing in venues across America to rally the true believers.

The fact that AOC’s sole life experience before politics has been as a bartender/waitress is irrelevant (although it exceeds Bernie’s pre-political life experience). That this might not prepare her for managing the vast enterprise that is the United States government, dealing with foreign leaders, or having any wisdom at all fades into insignificance compared to her leftist virtues.

That’s the only possible spin to put on this video, which shows that AOC also thinks that her leftist virtues mean that she’s got to seize the moment:

Do not let them trick you into thinking we are enemies.



Do not let them trick you into thinking that we can be separated into rural and urban, Black and white and Latino.



We are one. pic.twitter.com/5rfXO1oJAT — Team AOC (@TeamAOC) April 23, 2025

The video, of course, is unintentionally funny. The whole message is “unity,” with the Democrats’ standing against the Republicans’ alleged divisiveness. But of course, it’s the Republicans who say, “We’re all Americans,” while the Democrats not only relentlessly hammer home the subgroups they’ve created (racial, sexual, religious), but they equally relentlessly try to balkanize those subgroups. Just like the Kingston Trio’s Merry Little Minuet, they are creating a world in which the blacks hate the whites, the women hate the transgenders, the gays hate the straights, and nobody likes anybody very much.

What’s also funny about the video is the fact that it’s a cheap knock-off of Barack Obama’s famous 2004 Democrat convention speech, the one that launched him on a direct path to the White House:

Apparently, Joe Biden isn’t the only one who “borrows” from other politicians when giving speeches.

Things are a bit different this time, though. First, Obama was sort of black, while AOC currently identifies as a woman (which may change as her campaign requires). In the leftist hierarchy, blacks outrank women, who now exist below blacks, Hispanics, and so-called “trans women.” And while AOC is nominally Hispanic (did you notice how carefully she pronounced “Latino” in the video?), she grew up in a nice suburb and isn’t here illegally.

Second, in 2004, 2008, and even 2012, when Obama first appeared, first ran, and then got reelected, people hadn’t seen either the full effect of Democrat policies or the absolute lunatic nature of the left. After over a decade of Obamaism, one capped by Joe Biden’s “third Obama term,” a lot of Americans know what it means: Open borders, rampant crime, hostile race relations, inflation, broken American towns, and enormous government corruption. Obama’s “Hope” is dead and gone.

Third, JD Vance, the putative 2028 frontrunner, is really good. He’s very smart, informed, and quick on his feet, not to mention a man of tremendous accomplishment. He also proved during the Vice-Presidential debate that he knows how to roll with morons, highlighting their deficits, without ever debasing himself or becoming offensive. That kind of rhetorical and oratorical delicacy is pretty special.

And if JD tires of the White House and chooses not to run, we’ve still got so much real talent, whether it’s Ron DeSantis (whom I still really like), Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Vivek Ramaswamy... Our bench is deep. The Democrats’ bench is shallow, and AOC leads the way.

Having said all that, I will remind people that the Democrats begged Trump to run in 2015 and cheered him on throughout the Republican primaries. It was a perfect case of “be careful what you wish for; you might get it.”

I don’t want any Democrats to run. I want the whole party to be so broken by 2028 that it can’t field a candidate at all, and I say that because, as AOC herself says, “Impossible is nothing.” She could run and she could win.

Image: X screen grab.