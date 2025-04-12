A meritorious man

If we were to believe Democrats, America is a racist hellhole, a never-changing tyranny full of white supremacists whose only goal in life is to oppress minorities, women, and anyone/anything LGBTQWERTY+-. So racist is America, so terrible the economy, so rigged is everything against anyone but white males—Normal Americans/Republicans of course—it’s impossible for any person of color, or of the affectations I’ve mentioned, to get ahead and what with all the various genocides going on, it’s a miracle any of them survive.

We must, of course, ignore the fact that white male and female Democrats, particularly those in Congress somehow manage to thrive. Many of them enter Congress in debt and leave multi-millionaires, which DOGE is currently exploring, but they’re Democrats so it’s different when they do it and shut up you racist!

What, then, are we to make of a person of color, an immigrant—legal—whose father was an abusive alcoholic, who pulled a gun on his family when our person of color was a mere child, forcing the police to kill him? This is a young man who had no advantages, and for who English was a second language. He didn’t know he was oppressed. He didn’t know he couldn’t make anything of himself. Unburdened by Kamala Harris and everything Dems said he couldn’t be or do, by the age of 41 he became a Navy SEAL—medic/sniper--a Navy pilot, graduated from Harvard Medical School and is now on the International Space Station for the first time. Yes. He’s an astronaut too.

Graphic: X Screenshot

He’s Jonny Kim, and his parents legally immigrated from South Korea when he was a child. The list of his accomplishments goes on and on. In two tours of Iraq he earned a Silver Star and a Bronze Star. He got scholarships, but working toward his bachelor’s at The University of San Diego he worked writing parking tickets which helped him “to stay humble.”

In the meantime he married and had three children, supporting with his family while at medical school.

At astronaut graduation in Houston, Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) quipped that it was ridiculous that Kim was already a Navy SEAL and a Harvard-trained doctor. “He can kill you and then bring you back to life,” Cruz said, “and do it all in space.” It was around this time that he became the Asian-American community’s living legend—and source of slight existential dread. “He’s a Navy SEAL. That’s badass. He’s a doctor, which is every Asian mom’s dream. Now he’s an astronaut, which is every kid’s dream,” said [Wesley] Chu. “We, as Asian Americans, are fans of Jonny out of pride, but also a little bit out of fear. He’s scored, like, 140% on the life test.”

Here’s more of that humility:

Kim referred to the months he spent acquiring one more skill, because his journey to space wasn’t conducted in English. “The hardest part was certainly learning Russian,” he said.

It’s likely Kim did experience prejudice. Asians have, for decades, been victims of DEI culture, denied spots in Ivy League schools like Harvard and victims of quota hiring. Even so, they tend to be America’s highest earners. Much of this is due to their culture, which tends to greatly value education, hard work and family, much as American culture once did until Democrats—and to a lesser degree others—learned they could get ahead on the work of others.

Every American ought to be a fan of Jonny Kim. An old, reasonably accomplished, retired white guy, I certainly am. His photo ought to be displayed in every elementary school classroom. His story should be told there to encourage every child to dream big, work hard, and make America proud.

Sure, not everyone has the ability to be Jonny Kim. His genetic endowment, upbringing and character got him where he is, and most people couldn’t mirror his accomplishments. We don’t have to be Jonny Kim, but we all should want to contribute what we can. But unless and until we can once again take pride and pleasure in the accomplishments of people like Kim, until we can put aside tribalism, jealously and self-destructive hubris, until we can once again love America more than we hate our political opponents, new generations will never work to be all they can be.

We’ve unburdened ourselves of Kamala Harris. That’s a good first step. Knowing and appreciating the story of Jonny Kim is the next. He’s no political messiah, no one to be worshipped, but an example of American excellence and merit, accomplishment uniquely possible in America.

Democrats appreciate political messiahs and deranged killers. Jonny Kim can be appreciated for being among the best of us.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.